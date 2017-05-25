Police assist families of slain cops

THE Guyana Police Force Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc on Thursday gave monetary donations to 10 families in honour of those members who died in the line of duty.

The event was held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary.

Chairman of the Foundation, Reverend Dr. Murtland Raphael Massiah spoke to the recipients on grooming their children and allowing them to earn a good education.

He said the foundation will continue to support such causes since it is important that mothers also create an environment for their children to excel.