GDF, UG in move to augment cadet programme

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is collaborating with the University of Guyana (UG) to strengthen its Officer Cadet programme by adding an Associate Degree in General Studies component to it.

In a release, the GDF said, “in a major shift for effective transformation for total national defence is embarking on an initiative to significantly upgrade its training of Officer Cadets, through the introduction of an Associate Degree in General Studies, as a compulsory element on their road to officer-ship.”

This initiative, the army said is set to commence with the next cohort of Cadets on Standard Officers Course Number 50. To this end, the GDF and the University of Guyana have held preliminary discussions regarding the move to enhance the training of the Officer Cadets.

Additionally, in a follow up move, Brigadier Patrick West invited UG Vice Chancellor Ivelaw Griffith and his team to visit the training facilities at the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School at Base Camp Stephenson. There, the visitors benefitted from a briefing regarding the use and administration of the facilities, which was followed by a tour.