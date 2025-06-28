‘Don’t sell your dignity for transactional leadership’

—President Ali says; urges Guyanese to consolidate gains

–outlines the PPP/C’s vision to foster wealth creation at the household level, take Guyana to the next stage of development

BUILDING on its proven track record of solid, tested leadership, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will maintain its commitment to national representation ensuring that all Guyanese have access to services and opportunities for a prosperous life.

This was according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during a fund-raising event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre which saw a massive turnout, on Friday evening.

Ahead of the September 1 General and Regional Elections, Dr. Ali cautioned supporters and the wider electorate to be wary of figures offering “transactional leadership.”

He further stressed the importance of stability and not gambling with the progress made.

The President reminded that Guyanese should be treated with dignity, and local leadership should reflect this through its policies, programmes and investments.

“The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is resilient, strong and experienced, and we have the quality of destined leadership that will rise, that will lift every day. Your future and the future of this country depend on solid, tested, leadership,” the Head of State said.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to improve access to housing, modernise the health infrastructure and promote equity in education, ensuring that Guyanese have access to tertiary education.

Dr. Ali said: “You can be assured that those benefits will be multiplied every single year under the People’s Progressive Party government… We are talking about the next phase of development, the exciting journey of transformation and lives ahead of you.”

Built on the foundation of strong values, he noted that the PPP/C is actively honouring the aspirations of its founding fathers.

He further outlined the government’s vision for wealth creation, infrastructure and advanced development, positioning not only Guyana but its people to be competitive on the global front.

“Today, countries are seeking our leadership. Why are investors lining up to come into Guyana, because they have confidence in our economy, because they have confidence in our government, because they have confidence in our policy,” President Ali said.

He added: “The next five years is about creating wealth at a household level, at a community level, it’s about building out this country that will work for us. These are not years that we can gamble with.”

The Head of State urged Guyanese to consolidate the gains that have been made over the past five years.

General Secretary of the PPP, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo echoed the President’s appeal for the electorate to remain cautious of elements that may seek to offer false promises.

He pointed to the administration’s achievements, including restoring the country’s financial stability and improving the standard of living for citizens.

The leadership, he noted, remains focused on delivering inclusive development. Dr. Jagdeo urged citizens to share this message of national progress and unity, highlighting the role of the PPP/C in driving prosperity for all Guyanese.

Dr. Jagdeo also outlined the PPP/C’s strategic vision for transforming communities across the country, with a strong focus on inclusive economic growth.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to creating wealth and providing support to small businesses as a cornerstone of its development agenda.

“All our people will move forward regardless of their race, their religion, their gender, we have laid out a plan for wealth creation, education at a world-class level, in supporting people to start more small businesses, we have mapped out all the infrastructure plans that would lead to economic growth,” Dr. Jagdeo said.