Newly commissioned 750kWp Wakenaam solar farm to power entire island

-PM Phillips says tourism opportunities, investments in small-scale industries, agro-processing can now be pursued.

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Friday commissioned a 750-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar farm, located in the Wakenaam Power Plant compound. This new energy source is expected to meet and surpass the island’s current energy needs.

Described as a ground-breaking initiative, the commissioning of the solar farm marked a significant step forward for the Guyana Power and Light Inc., (GPL), and by extension Guyana, in the transition to renewable energy.

The system integrates with existing diesel generation, offering a hybrid energy solution, ensuring reliability and sustainability.

The solar farm is part of the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, involving an investment of US$2.3 million. It features advanced PV modules, inverters and battery- storage systems which are designed to stabilise the grid and store excess energy for use during periods of low sunlight.

According to the Prime Minister, Wakenaam is now at a point where it has a surplus of power and therefore must be a catalyst for a greater investment in bringing industries to that island.

“I know agriculture is a big thing here. I see the potential for tourism, I see the potential for small-scale industries to utilise the power that is provided here,” he remarked.

PM Phillips noted that it is the intention of the government to ensure that every sizable community has a renewable energy system to provide energy for them. This, he said, will not only be for household usage, but will also be used to promote commercial activities, whether in the tourism industry or agro-processing.

The PM related that government is committed to making investments in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), utilising renewable energy throughout Guyana to a greater extent.

Referring to the original 2009 LCDS, PM Phillips said, “We earned some $260 million United States dollars, and that money was to go towards a lot of developmental programmes in Guyana, including improving the lives of our indigenous people in the interior.”

He continued, “So, money was spent, if you can recall, for the first household Solar Equipment Project, where we brought in panels before and we distributed [them] in the hinterland.”

Mentioning the administration’s hope to complete other projects which will bring more energy supply to Guyanese, he pointed out that we will have enough power from a mix of energy sources that includes solar, hydro, gas, and wind.

The PM opined that Guyana will be deemed not only power-secure, but a country that can now export power to its neighbours.

Furthermore, he stated, “As a government, this project is one of many projects that we will continue to focus on, because we believe in people-centred development,” he said adding,

“We want to bring development; we want to improve the lives and livelihoods of all the people of Guyana and we’re proud of this project. We’re proud of what we’re doing in Wakenaam, we’re proud of what we’re doing in the hinterland communities and with your support, we’ll continue to deliver on similar projects to the people throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.”

PM Phillips used the opportunity to announce that another solar farm will soon be commissioned on the island of Leguan, which is also located in Region Three.

Moreover, GPL Leader of Executive Management, Kesh Nandlall, said the company is committed to transforming Guyana’s energy landscape.

He noted that the commissioning of the farm is just the beginning, and said GPL is investing in innovation, expanding its renewable portfolio and building a grid that is smarter, stronger and more inclusive.