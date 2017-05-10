First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger on Wednesday received a courtesy call from members of the Guyana Youth and Student Movement (GYSM), the youth arm of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) at State House. The First Lady interacted with the members, after which she took them on a tour of the historical building.
The First Lady said that it is important for members of the public to be given a chance to see the inside of the State House as it plays an important part in Guyana’s history. Following the tour, the members of the GYSM presented Mrs. Granger with a bouquet of flowers ahead of Mother’s Day, which will be observed on Sunday.
Guyana Youth and Student Movement tours State House
