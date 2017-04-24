Cops swoop down on Bartica resident accused of selling Cannabis

A First Avenue, Bartica, resident was arrested at his home on Sunday with 491 grams of Cannabis, a police report revealed.

It was noted that police received information that the 27-year-old suspect was selling narcotics at his place of abode. Ranks swooped down at the location about 14:30hrs and observed him placing something in a toilet cistern, after he saw the police.

An examination of the cistern revealed the illegal substance, packaged in small-size zip lock bags. He was promptly taken into custody.