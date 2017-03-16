‘Illegal meters’ -SCS illegally placed parking meters on govt-controlled roads

-City Hall awaits notice on suspension

THE MINISTER of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, was one of the driving forces behind Cabinet’s decision to recommend the suspension of the controversial parking meters project in Georgetown, given the fact that there are severe legal implications.

At Cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday, several government ministers, including Patterson, vented their frustration about the project, which is being implemented by Smart City Solutions (SCS) in collaboration with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC). During a radio programme on 94.1 Boom FM on Wednesday, Minister Patterson made it clear that there are several legal implications that could possibly see his ministry ending up in a legal battle.

According to Patterson, some three to four weeks ago, a team had met with Council officials following a Cabinet subcommittee meeting on the parking meter issue where several proposals were made to the Council. He said that the body had acted on some proposals while others, including a possible suspension of the parking meter project for broader consultations and a contract review, were ignored.

Patterson continued that key government ministers felt that it would be best, “that the (parking meter) contract be suspended for a minimum of three months to allow certain issues to be ironed out.”

Patterson said his ministry and Cabinet were concerned about being entangled in legal issues since some persons were taking the parking meter matter to court. He related that among these legal issues is the fact there are “declared urban roads” in the city for which his ministry is responsible. The Minister said that before the implementation of the parking meters, he had cause to write the Council, informing them that they were putting parking meters on roads controlled by the ministry although there was no agreement between the Council and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The minister described the situation as an anomaly, saying that the, “concessionaire (Smart City Solutions) nor the City Council had any lengthy discussion with the ministry,” over the use of those roads. Patterson stated however that Water Street is among a number of listed roads that come under the auspices of his ministry. The Minister pointed out too that in fairness to the City Council, they have confirmed to his ministry that instructions have been given to Smart City Solutions to cease all parking meter erections on declared urban roads.

The Minister said having the Council adhere to the issue of declared roads is one less issue haunting the parking meter program, outside of the public’s call for consultations, reduced parking cost and the release of what was termed a “secretive deal” between Smart City Solutions and the Council.

Minister Patterson said that the government would have addressed some of the legal issues with the contract after Attorney General, Basil Williams, and other authorities perused the document. The Minister noted however that the M&CC is an independent body, and even retains its own legal counsel who could have been giving different legal advice.

He noted too that the government genuinely felt that it should have stayed out of the parking meter matter, letting representatives handle the issue at the local level. He said it was for this reason that the Alliance For Change (AFC) faction of the Coalition government endorsed party member, Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan, who is against the parking meter contract; but did not go further into Council affairs.

Patterson noted however that while he does not believe government can order the Council to accept their recommendations, “we do hope that they will see with Cabinet… and that a decision from Cabinet can be adhered to.”

City Hall yet to be officially informed

Meanwhile, the M&CC is yet to be officially informed of government’s suggestion to suspend the parking meter project in Georgetown, according to Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Duncan revealed that he spoke with Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and was informed of government’s intention, but up to late last night, there was no official correspondence. The Deputy Mayor is however optimistic that the M&CC will be officially informed today.

“City Hall is awaiting formal correspondence from the government on the matter, and then the issue will be put to the councillors very shortly and we will move from there,” Duncan told the Guyana Chronicle, adding, “the correspondence should have been done during the course of the day [yesterday], but up until I spoke with him [Bulkan] it had not been done, so it has only been corresponded orally so far with myself and the Town Clerk.”

Government’s suggestion will be discussed at the next council meeting, set for March 27, but according to the Deputy Mayor, an emergency statutory meeting could be put in place.

“It is the council that okayed the contract in the first place, and so it must be put back to the council for the suspension so that will be the process that we’re going to use,” Duncan asserted.

Up to late Wednesday, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, could not be contacted for a comment on the issue, while Town Clerk, Royston King, was also unavailable to comment, however, Duncan says he and King are “on the same page.” The Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green is currently in the United States on a business trip; she is expected to return on March 24.

SCS says will continue project

Smart City Solutions (SCS), which is responsible for implementing the project, however noted that the company is yet to be officially informed by the M&CC on the proposed suspension and will continue enforcing its rules and regulations.

“SCS confirms that it has received no instruction or any official word in respect to taking any action to suspend the geoPark project from the Mayor and Councilors of the City of Georgetown. Smart City Solutions will continue to operate and enforce the geoPark project,” a statement from SCS noted.

In response to this, Duncan, who has been a strong opponent against the parking meter project over the past months, said that the company was in their right to be offended that reports were in the media, when they were still yet to be officially contacted.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) noted that they were “heartened” by government’s recommendation for a suspension.

“While we feel this is a good first step, the MAPM will continue our public call to revoke the contract and bylaws in their current forms,” the MAPM statement noted. The Movement has been holding regular protests in front of City Hall, against the parking meter project.