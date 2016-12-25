Christmas at Uncle Eddie’s Home

THE EXPECTATIONS for residents of Uncle Eddie’s Home located at 826-829 Jackson Street, Tucville, Georgetown are high since most of them will be going to spend Christmas with their children, grandchildren and other relatives.

During a visit to the geriatric home which is managed by a committee, a resident Jean Dey said she would be spending the holidays with her children and grandchildren at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

She was in high spirits as she fondly spoke of her loved ones with whom she says she will have a good time.

The 74-year-old woman told the Guyana Chronicle that she has been a resident at the institution for three months and describes her stay there as alright.

She is the mother of five and during the season she plans to ‘take things easy’ and she has her wish of being with her family for Christmas.

Mrs. Dey said Christmas back in the days was different and although she missed those times she was hoping for newer experiences.

As for spritely Gilbert Boyce he will be spending the season very quietly at the Home with his children.

At 69 Mr. Boyce said his ‘golden years’ is mostly spent in a wheelchair because he is an amputee as a result of his diabetic condition.

He related that his days at the home is spend with folks his age but he misses his six children and is excited to see them.

Mr. Boyce disclosed that he was a very active person, being a mechanical superintendent. He spent many years working and when he lost his leg he became despondent.

However, after two years he was coping with his inability to walk and is surrounded by friends of the home, who keeps his company.

“I don’t want no black cake or nothing fancy, I would like to have a “drink”…an alcoholic one, that would be fine,” he said.

Another resident, Lucille Lall, told this newspaper that she was an only child for her parents, who have passed away. She is the mother of one child, a son.

She said that she would spend the season at the home with the other folks there since she found it difficult to walk around and with her high blood pressure, diabetes and her eye problem she didn’t go out alone.

Mrs. Lall says she wanted a peaceful Christmas and that was what she was expecting having been housed at the location for the past nine months.

Compton Larson said a lot had changed over the years and he had adapted to his situation being in a geriatric home for six years. He would be visiting his sister and his niece for Boxing Day since he would not go out on Christmas Day.

The 83-year-old says he an eye disability which caused his career to end prematurely as a welder at the Wales Sugar Estate. Mr. Larson disclosed that his wish this year was to see his children, three of whom he hasn’t seen in many years because they had migrated to Suriname.

With his divorced finalized he feels lonely at times but thanks to his fellow elders at the home he has good company.

Mr. Larson said he lost a sister this year but has two others and sometimes they would visit him and at the home he tries to do his own washing and so.

For Christmas Mr. Larson says he will indulge in some drinks in the form of juices.

Uncle Eddie’s Home is manned by 15 employees on a shift system to cater to 24 residents, both males and females, who pay a monthly rent.