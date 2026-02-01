Sir Clive Lloyd nominated to be the next President of Lancashire Cricket

LANCASHIRE Cricket is delighted to announce that Sir Clive Lloyd CBE has accepted a nomination by the Board to become the Club’s next President.

Following former President Dame Sarah Storey taking on the role of Interim Chair, the Board has unanimously supported the nomination of one of Lancashire’s most decorated and celebrated former players.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of the game, Sir Clive brings an unparalleled cricketing pedigree and a deep connection to Lancashire Cricket.

A two-time World Cup winning captain with West Indies, Sir Clive made 219 appearances in first-class cricket for Lancashire between 1968 and 1986, scoring over 12,000 runs for the Club.

Sir Clive is a current Vice President of Lancashire Cricket and also served on the Club’s committee from 1993 to 2012. He made vital contributions to Lancashire’s one-day successes and went on to win two One-Day League titles in 1969 and 1970 and four Gillette Cups between 1970 and 1975, hitting a memorable 126 against Warwickshire in the 1972 final at Lord’s.

He was part of the inaugural class of players inducted into the Lancashire Cricket Hall of Fame in 2020, while last year he had a stand at Emirates Old Trafford named after him and fellow Club legend Farokh Engineer.

Sir Clive will be formally nominated at the Club’s Annual General Meeting, where the election for the post will go forward to Members for ratification.

Commenting on the nomination, Interim Chair Dame Sarah Storey said: “I am pleased to confirm that Sir Clive Lloyd has accepted the Board’s nomination to become the Club’s next President.

“Sir Clive is a celebrated figure in the history of Lancashire Cricket and a hugely respected ambassador for the game across the world.

“His passion and deep connection to Lancashire Cricket makes him an outstanding candidate for the role of President and will strengthen the Board’s cricket pedigree. We are honoured that he has accepted our nomination.”

Sir Clive Lloyd added: “Lancashire Cricket has played a profoundly important role in my life and career, and the Club has always held a very special place in my heart. My time at Lancashire helped shape me not only as a cricketer, but as a person, and the warmth, support, and sense of belonging I experienced at the Club have stayed with me ever since.

“To be nominated as President of Lancashire Cricket is a tremendous honour, and one that I accept with great humility and pride. Lancashire is a Club with a rich heritage, strong values, and a deep connection to its members, supporters, and communities, and I have always admired the way it seeks to uphold the traditions of the game while also looking to the future.

“Subject to the Members’ vote at the upcoming AGM, I would be delighted to support the Club in any way I can. I am sincerely grateful for the goodwill shown to me, and I thank everyone at Lancashire Cricket for this very special recognition.” (Lancashire Cricket Club)