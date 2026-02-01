Match Official appointments confirmed for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage

…Leslie Reifer lone regional umpire on board

KUMAR Dharmasena and Wayne Knights will be the on-field umpires for the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and the Netherlands to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground on 7 February.

Dharmasena, an off-spinner who was a member of the Sri Lankan team that won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1996, has overseen 37 matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup including the finals of 2016 and 2022, putting him fourth on the all-time list.

New Zealander Knights, in contrast, is at his first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and will reach the landmark of 50 T20Is as on-field umpire in the Group A match in Colombo.

The complete match-day appointments for the group stage of the 20-team tournament were announced today while the appointments for the Super Eight and knockout stages will be confirmed in due course.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Nitin Menon and Sam Nogajski will be in the middle for the Group C clash between Scotland and the West Indies. Menon was part of the on-field team for the first semi-final at the 2024 World Cup, between Afghanistan and South Africa, while Nogajski’s four group matches last time out included India’s clash with the United States of America.

Those two teams meet again this year, rounding off a triple-header on 7 February, and this time Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker will be the on-field duo.

Tucker leads the way for matches officiated in this competition, on 46, and will bring up his half-century during the tournament. The Australian will also be in charge of the England versus Nepal, India against Namibia and the South Africa against the United Arab Emirates fixtures.

Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth stood alongside for the 2024 final and reunite for the Group B clash between Australia and Ireland on 11 February.

Illingworth will also be in the middle, alongside Dharmasena, for the crunch clash between rivals India and Pakistan in Colombo on 15 February.

In all, 24 officials will be on-field umpires during the group stage, with Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Langton Rusere and Adrian Holdstock among the other returnees.

Match Official s at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Match Referees: Dean Cosker, David Gilbert, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Roland Black, Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Wayne Knights, Donovan Koch, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, KNA Padmanabhan, Allahuddien Paleker, Ahsan Raza, Leslie Reifer, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Gazi Sohel, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Raveendra Wimalasiri and Asif Yaqoob. (ICC Media)