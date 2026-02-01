Bleeding Trees

IN the north-west part of the Indian Ocean, there is an archipelago of beautiful islands called Socotra. Among the many other extraordinary qualities of this Yemeni island is a very special kind of tree found exclusively in Socotra and nowhere else in the world. This is the Dragon Blood Tree. The Dragon Blood Tree, scientifically known as Dracaena cinnabari, is known for its striking appearance and rarity. Most importantly, it is known for its tendency to ‘bleed’ when cut. The bark of the Dragon Blood Tree, when damaged or cut, oozes a dark red sap that, quite mysteriously, resembles blood.

Even more interestingly, this blood-like sap is known to have extraordinary medicinal properties, including pain relief, antimicrobial effects, and healing properties. In fact, the sap from this tree has been used in different forms of ancient medicine for these very purposes. Of course, like many ot her beautiful and fascinating flora and fauna, the Dragon Blood Tree is now considered vulnerable to extinction. Some scientists even predict that the species may become completely extinct within the next 30 to 80 years.

It is heartbreaking to wonder what the Earth must have looked like 500 years ago. What marvellous creatures have we caused the erasure of? What mighty trees have we felled to clear spaces for twisted masses of concrete and steel? Which of our ancestors’ stories will we never understand simply because we will never see the planet in the same way that they did?

Every year, we face new predictions about the things we will lose on our planet. Unfortunately, the predictions of these losses are overshadowed by the announcement of some form of makeshift growth we experience, which often does not reach everyone who needs it. In fact, can we really consider some forms of growth as a positive change if they can only exist as a product of blind destruction?

As members of a younger generation, we will eventually inherit the responsibility of caring for our planet. Although it is easy to condemn our predecessors who made decisions that damaged our planet, we will come to realise that sometimes it truly is a choice between the development and stability of an entire group of people and the protection of the planet. For instance, would it be acceptable to cut down trees if they were being used to provide shelter for the homeless? Would it be alright to damage the habitat of an endangered species if the land was being used to grow food for the starving? Considering these questions helps us understand that protecting the planet can often be quite difficult when it means that sacrificing parts of it can help humanity survive and evolve.

Perhaps it would be helpful to start viewing the planet not as a separate entity from humanity, but as part of it, co-existing with us and within us. Nature is benevolent and forgiving in the way that it has provided for us. Everything from the air we breathe to the water we drink comes from this very planet. Although we have damaged it in many ways, we still continue to thrive. The Dragon Blood Tree, even upon being cut and damaged, does not poison or prick, but bleeds an extraordinary substance that could heal its very assailants.

Thus, it is now our turn to be benevolent. There are some effects on the planet we simply cannot stop creating. However, there are many others we can most certainly cease. We cause much damage by using and destroying for the sake of convenience. Something as seemingly small as stopping the use of single-use plastics can create a meaningful impact on the health of our planet. We can make intentional efforts to avoid clothing, food, and cosmetics manufacturers that use resources excessively and generate large amounts of waste. We can embrace a more minimalist and sustainable lifestyle, even if it means we miss out on trends or don’t own products that many others do. We must make sacrifices to protect the only home that we have.