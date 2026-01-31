Over $1B injected into Mahdia’s economy through completed road projects –Minister Ramraj says

CLOSING out their Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) engagements, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, inspected several multi-million-dollar completed infrastructure projects in Mahdia, Region Eight.

According to information from the Ministry of Public Works, these included the completed rehabilitation of Pepperhill Roads, executed by eight contractors across 15 lots at a cost of $242 million, which delivered approximately 1.14 kilometres of concrete roads.

The ministers also inspected the completed Campbelltown roads project, involving eight contractors across 16 lots valued at $258 million, resulting in the installation of approximately 1.22 kilometres of concrete roads.

Additionally, the team visited the completed Mahdia Main Road – Phase Five project, carried out by 21 contractors across 35 lots at a cost of $566 million and featuring approximately 1.68 kilometres of concrete roads.

In total, more than $1.066 billion was invested in completed road rehabilitation projects across the Mahdia area in Region Eight, with all works executed by local contractors, representing a significant direct injection into the local economy while improving access, mobility, and overall community development.

During the visit, Minister Ramraj engaged contractors on site, reminding them that while government investments continue at an unprecedented pace, the delivery of quality workmanship remains non-negotiable, with projects expected to meet established standards and timelines.

He spoke directly with the contractor responsible for one recently completed road where defects were identified. The contractor subsequently committed to having the issues addressed and the works rectified.

The inspections underscored President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision for commitment to people-centred development and accountability, as the administration prepares to enter Budget 2026 debates in the National Assembly this coming Monday to defend the transformative “Putting People First” Budget 2026.