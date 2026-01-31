Guyana Development Bank to empower youth, women, vulnerable groups

–with US$100M allocated for interest-free loans without collateral, Labour Minister highlights

THE establishment of the Guyana Development Bank is expected to significantly expand access to financing for youth, women and persons living with disabilities, as the government moves to remove longstanding barriers to entrepreneurship under Budget 2026.

This was according to Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, during a recent interview.

The minister described the initiative as one with major impact and a game changer in Guyana, while stating that the bank will provide interest-free loans and require no collateral for targeted groups.

“Young people, women, some of our most vulnerable people, persons living with disabilities, will have the opportunity to access loans… interest-free, no collateral,” Griffith said during the Budget in Focus programme.

He said that the government has already committed US$100 million to capitalise the new institution, signalling its seriousness about expanding access to capital and supporting small business development.

“The sum is 100 million US dollars, and this government has already set aside that sum of money to start off the bank,” the minister said.

According to Griffith, the Development Bank is designed to dismantle obstacles that have traditionally prevented many Guyanese from accessing financing through the formal banking system.

“What this government has done, and what we will do through the Guyana Development Bank, we have removed many of the barriers to persons who are seeking to access capital so that they can invest in their businesses, so that they can become entrepreneurs, and so that every person can grow,” he said.

While specific operational protocols are still being finalised, the minister assured persons that systems are actively being built to ensure accessibility for priority groups across the country.

“For now, we are building the system so that persons, women or youth, persons living with disabilities can access this structure,” he said.

The minister linked the Development Bank to the broader objectives of Budget 2026, which he described as a continuation of commitments made during the last general and regional elections.

“The 2026 budget is a vehicle towards attaining the levels of development and the scope of transformation that we spoke about during the election period,” Griffith added.

He stressed that the administration’s approach is rooted in deliberate planning and follow-through.

“One thing that the people of Guyana can be assured of is that when this government makes promises, we make it based on deliberate considerations, because we don’t fool our people,” Griffith said.

The Development Bank, he noted, complements major investments in education, skills training and entrepreneurship being rolled out across the country, particularly for young people.