Highly sustainable, diversified, people-centred tourism industry being built

–with more investments planned this year, completion of new Hospitality and Tourism Institute anticipated

GUYANA’S tourism industry has entered a remarkable phase of growth, marked by record-breaking visitor arrivals, expanded accommodation, and new international flight connections that show strong global confidence in the destination.

The government is deepening its investments in 2026 to create a more sustainable, diversified, and people-centered tourism economy. While presenting Budget 2026 to the National Assembly, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, said the administration’s main focus is to transform the sector.

This includes ensuring sustainable and world-class tourism experiences, expanding air and domestic connectivity, and empowering communities through job creation and economic opportunities.

The minister announced that Guyana welcomed a record 453,489 visitors in 2025, the highest number ever recorded. Building on this success, the government plans to review, update, and implement the National Strategic Tourism Action Plan. This plan will guide development over the next five years, emphasising community-led tourism, product diversification, and affordability for both residents and visitors.

Since returning to office, the government has addressed two key challenges in the sector: accommodation and airlift. Over the last five years, hotel room capacity has grown by 42 per cent, with 738 new rooms added in 2025 alone. By the end of 2026, over 1,000 additional rooms are expected, raising the country’s total room count to 5,600, an increase from just over 3,200 in 2020. Interest in luxury and eco-tourism keeps growing, with 24 expressions of interest received from investors for high-value eco-lodges and resorts.

These projects will follow design and sustainability guidelines developed with international eco-architects last year. The minister also highlighted rapid growth in short-term rental options, with new Airbnb-registered properties adding nearly 70 rooms to the sector in 2025, bringing the total to 115 establishments offering 544 rooms. On the connectivity side, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines started operations in June 2025, adding 1,650 seats weekly to Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Air Transat launched in December, providing twice-weekly flights to Toronto and adding another 796 seats weekly. Dr. Singh confirmed that talks are ongoing with other major carriers to expand international airlift further. Diversifying Guyana’s tourism offerings remains a key part of the government’s medium-term plan. In 2025, 56 communities across the country were added to key tourism circuits.

This introduction brought more experiential and community-based products, along with niche markets in sports tourism, cultural festivals, and events aimed at the diaspora, like conferences, weddings, and reunions.

“These initiatives ensure that more of the tourism revenue stays within communities, creating sustainable livelihoods beyond traditional hotspots,” Dr. Singh emphasised.

A significant part of the 2026 plan is the completion of the new Hospitality and Tourism Institute, which will train over 700 individuals in technical and service-related fields. With an allocation of $2.2 billion for its completion this year, the facility is expected to become the leading center for tourism and hospitality training in the region.

It will equip Guyanese with the skills needed to compete in the modern global tourism market. Guyana’s growing reputation on the world stage continues to attract attention.

The country recently received the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association award for Destination of the Year – Natural Attractions, demonstrating its success in sustainable tourism development.

To further establish its leadership role, Guyana will host the Caribbean Tourism Organisation’s State of the Industry Conference this year, a major regional event focused on innovation and sustainability in tourism.

Dr. Singh stated that the conference will provide a platform to showcase Guyana’s achievements and promote new partnerships to advance the future direction of the tourism sector.