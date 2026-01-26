Old Age Pension to increase to $46,000

The Government has announced a further increase in the Old Age Pension (OAP), raising the monthly payment from $41,000 to $46,000 for pensioners.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, made the announcement during the presentation of the 2026 National Budget to the National Assembly.

Dr Singh said when the PPP/C administration returned to office in 2020, the Old Age Pension stood at $20,500 per month, and by the end of the first term, it was doubled to $41,000 in keeping with manifesto commitments.

The latest increase to $46,000 per month will benefit approximately 95,000 pensioners, providing them with an additional $5.7 billion in disposable income.

The measure brings total annual OAP payments to more than $52 billion for 2026.