$100.3B budgeted for security sector in 2026 

Guyana will invest a record $100.3 billion in the security sector in 2026, as the Government continues an aggressive, technology-driven push to modernise national security institutions and strengthen public safety, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, announced on Monday.

Presenting the 2026 National Budget to the National Assembly, Dr Singh revealed that a total of $94.6 billion was expended across the security sector in 2025, reflecting unprecedented investments in infrastructure, equipment, training and digital surveillance systems.

He said the 2026 allocation is aimed at building a “modern, robust, well-equipped and technology-driven security sector,” with major investments directed toward the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

For the Guyana Police Force, a total of $36.2 billion has been budgeted in 2026 to support infrastructure upgrades, fleet expansion, digital policing systems and training. This includes $3.6 billion for new and upgraded police stations, $900 million for transport assets, $5 billion to expand the Safe Country Initiative with additional Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) systems, and $250 million for training of 5,000 ranks.

Dr Singh noted that in 2025, Government spent $4.7 billion to complete 10 police stations and rolled out 5,000 body cameras to enhance accountability and service delivery.

The Guyana Prison Service has been allocated $6 billion in 2026 to continue its transformation into a modern correctional institution. Key priorities include $1.5 billion for infrastructure upgrades, and $141.8 million for advanced prison management, human rights training and inmate rehabilitation programmes.

Dr Singh reported that in 2025, $2.1 billion was spent to complete the Lusignan prison headquarters, alongside upgrades at the Mazaruni and New Amsterdam prisons. More than 1,300 inmates were trained in vocational and behavioural programmes, while 361 officers received specialised training.

The Guyana Fire Service will receive $6.3 billion in 2026 to strengthen emergency response and firefighting capacity. This includes $1.1 billion for new and upgraded fire stations, $1.6 billion for additional firefighting equipment, and $250 million for the procurement of new fire hydrants.

In 2025, five new fire stations were completed and more than $500 million was spent on acquiring new emergency vehicles and equipment.

Dr Singh said these investments form part of a broader national strategy to integrate technology, improve response times, expand institutional capacity and deepen public trust in the security services.

“The scale of these investments reflects our commitment to ensuring that Guyana’s security sector evolves in line with the country’s rapid economic growth and development trajectory,” he said.

He added that the modernisation of the security sector is critical not only for crime prevention and public safety, but also for safeguarding investment, strengthening social stability and supporting Guyana’s long-term national development agenda.