Mustapha distributes rice-insurance titles to Region Five farmers
Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha distributes a certificate of title to a farmer under the government’s rice-insurance programme
Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha distributes a certificate of title to a farmer under the government’s rice-insurance programme

MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Saturday met with rice farmers in Region Five to discuss the ongoing development of the rice sector and to formally distribute certificates of title under the government’s rice- insurance programme.
The engagement formed part of the government’s wider efforts to strengthen farmer resilience, safeguard livelihoods and ensure long-term growth and stability within the rice industry.
The insurance programme was launched in 2025 by President, Dr Irfaan Ali and forms part of its broader agricultural transformation agenda. The programme was introduced to provide rice farmers with protection against losses arising from flooding and other climate-related risks, while strengthening confidence and stability within the sector. (Ministry of Agriculture)

 

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
