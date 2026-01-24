News Archives
Young Afro-Guyanese calls on Nazar Mohamed to apologise for racist rant

Dear editor,

NAZAR Mohamed owes Afro-Guyanese and the wider nation an unambiguous, public apology. Not excuses. Not deflection. An apology that clearly acknowledges the harm caused, accepts responsibility, and commits to change. Anything less would only confirm what his own words have already revealed.

The leaked voicenote attributed to Nazar Mohamed exposes a disturbing outburst of hate that belittles, denigrates, and dehumanises Afro-Guyanese, reducing Black people to a pit-level caricature, stripped of dignity, decency, ambition, and moral fortitude.

Such language is not a slip of the tongue; it is a window into a mindset that regards Black lives as lesser and disposable.

This contemptuous rant reflects a long-standing pattern associated with the Mohameds: the ill-treatment of people, the performance of false superiority and the cynical belief that black people exist only to be used, called upon to carry out “dirty work” and then discarded without respect. That is not leadership. That is not patriotism. It is prejudice in its rawest and most corrosive form.

Racism erodes the social fabric of our country. It insults the immense contributions Afro-Guyanese have made to Guyana’s economy, culture, and systems of governance.

It mocks the principles of equality and mutual respect that must underpin our national development. If Guyana is to truly grow as one people, such conduct cannot be ignored, excused, or normalised.

Sincerely,

Azizi Christiani

 

