The Mohameds believe favours create servants beholden to them

Dear Editor,

IN his recent letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, US-indicted businessman and fugitive offender Mr. Nazar Mohamed once again, and perhaps inadvertently, highlighted his family’s belief that favours create servants beholden to them.

These were his words to Speaker Mr Manzoor Nadir: “You know, Honourable Speaker, that Azruddin Mohamed has been nothing but respectful and supportive toward you and your family for many years. I myself have always treated you with decency and goodwill and have been very good to you and your family, the extent to which needs no description.”

He went on to tell Mr Nadir that his [Nadir’s] words were a “personal betrayal.”

But what was the Speaker’s crime?

The day prior, Mr Nadir had warned of the dangers of Mr Mohamed’s son, Azruddin – who is also criminally indicted in the US – being selected leader of the opposition when the meeting to elect that office holder is held on Monday.

The Speaker supported his claim by relying on the fact that Azruddin is a fugitive wanted in the US to face trial for crimes ranging from gold smuggling, to money laundering, and tax evasion.

The Speaker drew parallels between Azruddin and Pablo Escobar – one of the world’s most notorious criminals who entered politics, by exploiting his ill-gotten wealth and popularity in Colombia, to shield himself from extradition.

Instead of the elder Mohamed being outraged at his son for the reputational destruction he has brought to their family, he was upset and ‘disappointed’ with the Speaker for being concerned that Azruddin’s criminal indictments would negatively affect Guyana’s reputation and international standing.

But this is the kind of behaviour we’ve come to know from the Mohameds family. In fact, just a few months ago no less a man than Mr Nazar was caught on camera verbally abusing social commentator Mikhail Rodrigues aka the ‘Guyanese Critic,’ stating: “You’re an ungrateful [expletive]. You are one of the most ungrateful [expletive] dogs ever live on the face of the earth. People feed you. People mine you. You worse than a dog.”

This was in reaction to Rodrigues cutting ties with the Mohameds family after news of their alleged involvement in criminal activities and alleged links to international criminal networks appeared in a Reuters article.

A few months prior, in August, Mr Nazar’s daughter and Azruddin’s sister, Hana, launched a scathing attack on a Muslim leader and Islamic scholar for his endorsement of President Irfaan Ali.

Though the religious leader made no reference to the Mohameds family in his endorsement message, Hana used her social media platform to make damaging and unfounded allegations against him before reminding him that it was her family who had housed him for 20 years.

The religious leader was later forced to issue a statement in which he questioned: “…if I owe a debt of gratitude to your father, am I obligated to express that gratitude by supporting your political party?”

In June, prior to that incident, the same young woman lashed out at two of her uncles – Mr Nazar’s brothers – on social media, for the duo’s endorsement of President Ali for a second term. As was the case with the Muslim leader, the uncles were publicly rebuked and reminded of the help they received from the Mohameds family over the years.

That same month (June), a video surfaced showing Azruddin, during a campaign outreach, calling a fellow Muslim brother out of his market stall in front of scores of people to publicly remind him of what he (Azruddin) had done for him. This is how that exchange went:

Azruddin: Who helped you? Me or Irfaan?

The man, visibly embarrassed, responded: Both of y’all.

Azruddin: But who helped you more?

The man: Both of y’all helped.

Azruddin: Yeah, but it wasn’t my duty to help you though, but I did with my own money.

All of these incidents took place within eight months. Column inches would not be sufficient if I were to list the Mohameds family’s documented history of publicly embarrassing people whom they believe to be servants beholden to them – a pattern that speaks not to generosity, but to entitlement, coercion, and contempt for basic human dignity.

Yours faithfully,

Ravin Singh