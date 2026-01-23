No place for gangs, cliques in schools

–Education Minister says, warns of serious consequences for violence in schools

EDUCATION Minister Sonia Parag has declared a zero-tolerance stance on gangs and violence, following an incident involving a Zeeburg Secondary School student who was beaten by a group of boys while on his way home.

The minister, during an engagement with students and teachers of the school on Thursday, made it clear that stricter measures will be put in place, and all stakeholders will have to be held accountable.

“There is no way under my tenure that I am going to tolerate any group of persons calling themselves a gang; any group of persons infiltrating a school to create what is called a gang or a clique or a group. I will work with every single authority to dismantle it. Because you cannot develop unless you are in a safe environment,” Parag said.

Recently, the Ministry of Education launched a new Online anti-bullying platform and intensified its national anti-bullying and anti-violence campaign with a series of school engagements.

The ministry said it remains committed to expanding the campaign to other regions as it works to ensure that all students learn in environments defined by respect and empathy.