Mohamed’s potential political elevation poses national security threat to US gov’t

UNITED States (US)-indicted Azruddin Mohamed challenging the US on their request for his extradition, threatens not only the very fabric of Guyana but has potential to reverberate across the Caribbean, undermining regional stability.

These were the sentiments expressed by US. journalist and researcher Thomas Anderson, in a post on his official Facebook page.

While emphasising that Mohamed is working to fight the US extradition proceedings and its strenuous effects, Anderson stated: “It is turning into a national security issue for the Trump administration.”

Azruddin and his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida on 11 criminal charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering.

The US had made a request for the Mohameds to be extradited to face the indictments. Those extradition proceedings are currently pending in the local courts.

Anderson made reference to the potential elevation of Azruddin in Guyana’s political arena, stating: “He’s trying to avoid extradition, and the way he’s doing it is through the politics of the nation of Guyana; which is not good.”

While stressing the gravity of this matter, Anderson noted that the US’ relationship with Guyana has become even stronger within these past few years, but faces an imminent threat owing to Azruddin’s challenge to the extradition request.

“The political chaos that could occur from having this one individual fight extradition to the United States could create a domino effect where whatever is being done in Venezuela can be totally undermined, whatever is being done in Cuba, anywhere in the region can be totally undermined,” he said, noting that the potential elevation of Mohamed could also affect Guyana’s energy markets.

“This is a serious situation; this is a Code Red,” the US journalist and researcher stated.

Back in October last, a federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment charging the father and son with participating in a multi-year scheme to evade millions of dollars in taxes and royalties owed to the Government of Guyana through fraudulent gold export practices and related money laundering activities.

According to court documents, Nazar, 72, and Azruddin, 38, were owners of Mohamed’s Enterprise, a gold wholesaler and exporter in Guyana that sold gold to buyers in Miami and Dubai.

Guyanese authorities impose approximately a seven-per cent tax and duty on exported gold. From about 2017 through at least 2024, the pair allegedly enriched themselves and defrauded the Government of Guyana by concealing the true quantity and value of gold exported by their company.

The indictment alleges that the pair devised a system in which Mohamed’s Enterprise paid taxes and royalties on one shipment of gold to obtain official government seals, then reused those same seals on subsequent shipments to avoid paying additional taxes and royalties.

To further their scheme, they allegedly shipped empty boxes bearing Guyanese government seals from Dubai through Miami to Guyana, and paid bribes to customs and other government officials to facilitate the illegal shipments.

In total, the pair allegedly exported at least 10,000 kilograms of gold through Miami, causing an estimated loss of approximately $50 million to the Government of Guyana.

Nazar is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and mail fraud. Azruddin is charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud.

The indictment also alleges that Azruddin engaged in a separate scheme to evade over $1 million in Guyanese taxes in connection with the shipment of a Lamborghini from Miami to Guyana. The indictment also seeks forfeiture of approximately $5.3 million in gold bars shipped by Mohamed’s Enterprise that were seized at Miami International Airport on June 11, 2024.

The father-and-son duo was sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in June 2024.