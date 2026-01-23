More minibus drivers charged

-as police clamp down on dangerous driving continues

THE Guyana Police Force has continued its enforcement against dangerous driving, with multiple motorists charged, fined, and brought before the courts following offences detected through the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) traffic cameras.

The SRIS utilises automated cameras and data-driven monitoring to identify traffic breaches and support enforcement actions through the courts, the police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, two drivers appeared before the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #1 in relation to dangerous driving offences, while on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, an additional ten drivers appeared before the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2 and the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #7.

At the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #2, before His Worship Mr. Clive Nurse, Ernest Pollard, driver of minibus BAG 3019, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and fined $50,000; Manoj Amraj, driver of minibus BAH 2191, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and fined $50,000; John Adeyinka, driver of minibus BAD 617, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and the matter was adjourned to March 11, 2026; Earl Gathers, driver of minibus BVV 6982, faced six counts of Dangerous Driving and the matter was adjourned to March 11, 2026; Deolall Jones, driver of minibus BAK 1832, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and the matter was adjourned to March 11, 2026 and Kwesi Moore, driver of minibus BAD 9654, faced three counts of Dangerous Driving and the matter was adjourned to March 11, 2026.

Police said that at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #7, before Her Worship Ms. S. Lallram, Kimeon Bradford, driver of minibus BAG 8728, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and fined $40,000; Imtiaz Ahmed Baksh, driver of minibus BAL 2271, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and fined $40,000; Peter Frank, driver of minibus BAJ 9917, faced two counts of Dangerous Driving and after pleading not guilty was granted bail in the sum of $60,000 and the matter adjourned to January 20, 2026, for statements and Horace Charran, driver of motor pickup GAB 3545, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and fined $40,000.

At the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #1, before Her Worship Ms. Abigail Gibbs, Kelvin Roy Hardy, driver of minibus BAL 20253, faced three counts of Dangerous Driving and was fined $150,000 and his driver’s licence suspended for four months, while Dasrat Mirchand, driver of minibus BAK 2053, was charged with one count of Dangerous Driving and fined $50,000.

“The Traffic Department has indicated that traffic cameras operating under the SRIS framework continue to identify dangerous driving behaviour, and additional matters are expected to be listed before the courts as enforcement continues,” the statement said emphasising that the Traffic Department has reiterated that dangerous driving poses a serious risk to public safety and will not be tolerated.

“Motorists are urged to obey traffic laws, drive responsibly, and recognise that offences detected through traffic cameras will be pursued through the judicial process,” it added.