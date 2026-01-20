Minister McCoy slams opposition’s ‘deliberate falsehood’ on budget presentation

MINISTER within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, has dismissed the deliberate falsehood being peddled that the government cannot lawfully present a Budget because there is “no Opposition.”

This assertion, the minister said, is either mischievous by design or a clear demonstration of an inability to comprehend what transpired at the opening of the 13th Parliament on November 3, 2025.

“I am inclined toward both,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Opposition Members were sworn in when Parliament met—a matter of public record, televised and documented in the Hansard.

“Some of the very individuals now peddling this falsehood appeared visibly bewildered even as the oaths were administered. We now understand why. Unable to mount a credible parliamentary debate, devoid of policy alternatives, and unprepared to engage on substance, the Opposition has once again defaulted to deception. Instead of preparing to confront the Budget on its merits, they have chosen to undermine public understanding and deliberately sow confusion,” Minister McCoy said.

He went on to lament that what makes this disinformation campaign particularly galling is that these same actors have repeatedly and publicly demanded the appointment of a Leader of the Opposition.

“One cannot, on the one hand, call for the selection of a Leader of the Opposition and, on the other, claim that no Opposition exists. That contradiction exposes the narrative for what it is: manufactured nonsense.

“More troubling still is the deliberate use of ordinary, unsuspecting Guyanese as conduits for these lies, amplified through social media and financed by ill-gotten wealth,” McCoy said.

This behaviour, he lamented, is irresponsible, dangerous, and a direct insult to the intelligence of the Guyanese people.

“Let me be clear: Parliament is lawfully constituted. Guyana has a Parliamentary Opposition, and the Government will present the 2026 Budget on Monday, January 26, 2026, outlining continued transformation, growth, and prosperity for all under the PPP/C,” Minister McCoy said.