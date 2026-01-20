Linden poised for major power relief as gov’t rolls out GUYSOL Solar Project

A massive reduction in electricity costs is on the horizon for Linden as the Government of Guyana is moving swiftly to advance the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL) in region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) —a landmark initiative US$83 million renewable energy investment.

Today, the Government of Guyana, in partnership with Guyana Power & Light (GPL) and the Program Execution Unit (PEU), along with support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is holding a community meeting at Watooka Lodge.

At the centre of the GUYSOL programme is the implementation of large-scale solar farms, which is expected to significantly reduce electricity subsidy payments for residents of Linden.

Eight solar farms are being constructed across Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) at Onderneeming and Charity; Five (Mahaica-Berbice) at Trafalgar; Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) at Hampshire and Prospect; and 10 Block 37, Retrieve and Dakoura, adding some 33MW of power.

Five of these solar farms have already been completed and commissioned into operation in less than three months.

Notably, with the three megawatt farm at Dakoura, four megawatts at Block 37 and eight megawatts at Retrieve, Linden will have the largest solar farm project in the country.

The GUYSOL project in region 10 has a timeline of 18 months, commencing in July 2025 and expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2027.

The project is funded under the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

The fund also extends beyond covering the cost of installation of the energy infrastructure. It allows for the facilitation of women empowerment-centred activities, specifically targeting women in the communities

This US $83 million is part of the US $220.8 million earned by Guyana through its forest climate services through its partnership with Norway during the previous People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s term in office.

The objective of the programme is to diversify Guyana’s economy and facilitate a smooth transition to cleaner, cheaper, renewable energy sources.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips had stated that almost 50 megawatts (MW) of power will come from solar farms and mini hydropower grids alone by the end of this year.

More than half of this power is coming from the GUYSOL programme.