Phase Two of Moleson Creek–Eldorado Road construction moving apace

PHASE Two of the Moleson Creek to Eldorado Road project is moving apace, with thousands of acres of lands set to be opened as works continue on this critical connectivity corridor.

During a visit to the Region Six site on Saturday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, the Hon Madanlall Ramraj, underscored the strategic importance of the roadway, describing it as a transformative link that will connect communities, unlock production, and strengthen regional integration, a press release said.

“We are opening connectivity right across this region from Crabwood Creek and Moleson Creek to Orealla, and from Orealla to Kwakwani,” Minister Ramraj was quoted as saying.

“This road is opening farm-to-market access and unlocking thousands of acres of land for farmers,” he added.

The minister emphasised that the Moleson Creek–Eldorado alignment is a key component of the government’s wider infrastructural programme, aimed at reducing isolation, improving market access, and driving sustainable development across hinterland and riverain communities.

Providing a technical update on the project, Engineer Joel Tucker explained that works along the corridor commenced in a phased manner in 2021.

“We began with the first 1.6 kilometres of fair-weather road, using a crush-and-run surface,” Tucker said, adding, “We are now approximately two kilometres in, including a section that was previously paved in asphalted concrete. Most of the farm access roads along the Eldorado alignment currently remain at a crush-and-run standard to support agricultural activity.”

Further, Engineer Tucker noted that the works now underway mark the start of the second phase, which will extend the road by an additional kilometre to the final culvert at the entrance to Eldorado. Looking ahead, a further five kilometres are planned for the 2025–2026 period.

“In total, this will give us eight kilometres from the Canawaima turn junction straight into Eldorado,” he explained. “The long-term objective is to extend this alignment all the way to Orealla, which is approximately another 40 kilometres from where we are now.”

According to the release, he added that preparatory works are already being considered for 2026, including clearing the full alignment toward Orealla. Reconnaissance conducted from Orealla back towards Eldorado has identified approximately seven kilometres in fair condition, as well as swampy sections that will require detailed technical assessment to determine the most suitable and resilient route.

“All together, the distance from this point to Orealla is about 48 kilometres,” Tucker confirmed.

The Moleson Creek–Eldorado Road forms part of the Government of Guyana’s long-term infrastructural strategy to integrate regions, enhance food security, and create reliable transport links between farms, markets, and communities.

Minister Ramraj reminded that the government’s developmental projects are never done in isolation, noting, “As a government, whenever we make any plans, they are all done holistically. When we open a road, we aren’t just building roads; we are creating space for development; for agriculture, housing, investment, jobs, and improved access to services for our people.”

As construction advances, the government remains committed to a phased, technically sound approach ensuring durability, value for money, and tangible economic benefits for residents and producers across the region, the release said.