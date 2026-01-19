News Archives
Gov’t expanding National School Feeding programme – Minister Parag
At the launch of the breakfast programme at Mackenzie Primary School in Region Ten
THE government is seeking to expand and strengthen the ‘National School Feeding’ programme during its new term, with a focus on reaching more learners and improving the nutritional quality of the meals.

 

“That’s a Manifesto promise; whether that means introducing the programmes to different schools or looking at the quality. Definitely, we are looking at the nutritional intake and quality of the meals, and that’s a focus also for the next five years,” Minister of Education Sonia Parag said during last Friday’s ‘Starting Point’ podcast.

 

The programme gives meals to learners to promote better health, increase school attendance, and improve learning. It offers hot meals such as breakfast and lunch, along with juice and biscuit snacks. It will also focus on learners from various regions and grades.

 

The breakfast component alone is currently offered in about 240 schools, benefitting more than 5,100 learners.

 

In addition, the programme offers steady employment and financial empowerment to approximately 340 caterers.

 

The education minister noted that expanding the programme is a key commitment of the government.

 

Minister Parag added that the initiative is part of the government’s universal access to education policy, geared at ensuring children are fed while attending school.

 

“It is not every family that may have had the opportunity to have three meals a day. So, the government wants to ensure they do, especially with children who are living in remote communities,” she stated. (DPI)

