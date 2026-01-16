‘Yas School of Inspiration’ to open doors for Region Three’s special needs children

-President Ali says UAE-GoG funded project reflects shared values, drive for investment in people

EXPANDING the government’s efforts to provide equitable and specialised access to education, the Yas School of Inspiration was on Thursday commissioned by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The new facility, located at Crane, West Coast Demerara, Region Three, was funded through a collaboration between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Guyana Government, which was praised as a demonstration of shared values, investing in people, education and responsible technology to create opportunities for all.





Addressing the gathering of parents, educators, and other stakeholders, President Ali, who was joined by First Lady Arya Ali and Cabinet members, said the facility represents a tangible example of what can be achieved when international solidarity is paired with national resolve.

“We are here because of these children. We are here because these children, through these walls, will now have access to world-class facilities; facilities that would enable them to be the best they can be. And that is what the government of the UAE and the Government of Guyana value; creating an environment and creating institutions to ensure people can be the best they can be,” the Head of State said.

The Yas School of Inspiration is designed to cater for around 50 learners, and forms part of a broader plan to create an ecosystem of care for children with differing abilities.

The President outlined measures to ensure the school’s early operational success, such as staff training tailored to the school’s specialised needs, enhanced security arrangements, and the provision of free, specialised transport for its charges.

He disclosed, too, that a parent-led governance model will be established, with a board comprised of parents to provide direct supervision and management of the school’s activities. Teacher placements are being finalised, and on-site activities should begin within two weeks.

“Today is a celebration of cooperation. Today is also the celebration of diplomacy at work. It’s a celebration of two States, two countries coming together with a common understanding as to what value system we measure development by, and the value system we chose to adopt [which] is one that puts people first and one that give people the opportunity.”

He stressed that the partnership with Guyana and the UAE is forward‑looking and anchored in mutual respect and shared economic ambitions, positioning the UAE as a key ally in Guyana’s development agenda.

“This Yas School of inspiration stands as an example to what is possible when global solidarity intertwines with national resolve and is animated by local heartfelt compassion and concern.”

Meanwhile, Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the collective responsibility to support children living with disabilities’ full participation in society.

“In my country, people with disabilities are also referred to as people of determination. That determination isn’t only however theirs to carry, but it is also ours to follow. We too must be determined to make sure that we leave no stone unturned in ensuring that their lives are honoured, that they’re able to be active, productive members of society, and above all, that they do so with strength and dignity,” the UAE official said.

Education Minister Sonia Parag in her remarks emphasised the importance of intention in education, noting that the new school symbolises the resilience and potential of all special education needs and disabilities (SEND) children.

According to the minister, in 2020 there were 13 recognised SEND spaces nationwide and by the beginning of 2026 that number rose to 48, accommodating roughly 1,300 learners.

Additional facilities she noted are in the works and would soon bring that figure to 50.

Minister Parag said the increase has been achieved through partnerships, capacity-building and targetted investment.

“Inclusive education is not something we claim to have perfected. It is work that requires constant reflection, adjustment, and commitment,” she said.