Fire flattens 401 Furniture Store warehouse

-recently offloaded mattresses, furniture destroyed

DESPITE the diligence and timely response of the Guyana Fire Service, the 401 Furniture Store warehouse at Lot 40 South, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was completely destroyed by fire on Thursday. Owner Nazin Khan has since linked the blaze to an attempt to smoke out bees.

The businessman, who arrived on the scene after the fire was contained, told reporters that shortly before the fire, workers were attempting to smoke out bees that were found on the property.

The visibly distraught man said that he was told by the previous owners that there were three previous fires at the location.

Reporters were told that the first fire which occurred in 2005 was linked to an electrical outlet that was covered by flood water. The second fire was caused by a lit candle during a power outage in the area, while a kerosene stove that flared up was said to be the cause of the third, according to Khan.

He disclosed that a few days ago, workers offloaded high-end imported mattresses and furniture from a 40-foot container and packed them in the building. Khan said his losses amounted to millions of dollars, though he could not provide an exact figure.

His daughter Saudia Khan recounted that she received a telephone call about the fire at 13:19 hours and by the time she arrived at the location, the building was already completely engulfed in flames.

Neighbour Sandra Persaud, whose house sustained some damage, told the Guyana Chronicle that she was not at home at the time.

The elderly woman stated that when she arrived on scene there was nothing she could do. She watched from a neighbour’s house as the flames engulfed the warehouse and threatened her property, which is home to herself and three others.

Persaud added that her home had also been affected by the three previous fires at the location.

Residents praised the firefighters for their efforts in containing the blaze. Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.