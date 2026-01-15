News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Fire destroys 401 Furniture Store warehouse at Mon Repos
The aftermath of the fire that destroyed the 401 Furniture Store warehouse. (Sachin Persaud photos)
The aftermath of the fire that destroyed the 401 Furniture Store warehouse. (Sachin Persaud photos)

A fire on Thursday afternoon completely destroyed the warehouse of 401 Furniture Store at Lot 40 South, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, causing losses estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

The blaze reportedly started shortly after lunch when workers attempted to clear away bees at the facility. According to the store’s owner, Nazim Khan, the fire was accidental.

The warehouse, which functioned as a bond, stored imported furniture and mattresses and was totally destroyed by the flames. Khan said the losses were compounded by the fact that a 40-foot container of goods had been offloaded just one day earlier.

Firefighters from the Guyana Fire Service responded swiftly and managed to contain the blaze to the warehouse, preventing it from spreading to surrounding structures. However, nearby houses sustained slight damage.

No injuries were reported. The furniture store is located along the main public road at Mon Repos, which experienced temporary disruption as fire crews worked to bring the situation under control.

Investigations are expected to continue as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
‘We must do better to build for the long term’
SBB urges SMEs to strengthen financial management as economy expands
New passenger vessel arrives to boost transport for Region One
Works progressing on Land of Canaan leg of East Bank Highway
Sophia residents welcome road project expected to change area’s image
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.