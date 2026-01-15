Fire destroys 401 Furniture Store warehouse at Mon Repos

A fire on Thursday afternoon completely destroyed the warehouse of 401 Furniture Store at Lot 40 South, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, causing losses estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

The blaze reportedly started shortly after lunch when workers attempted to clear away bees at the facility. According to the store’s owner, Nazim Khan, the fire was accidental.

The warehouse, which functioned as a bond, stored imported furniture and mattresses and was totally destroyed by the flames. Khan said the losses were compounded by the fact that a 40-foot container of goods had been offloaded just one day earlier.

Firefighters from the Guyana Fire Service responded swiftly and managed to contain the blaze to the warehouse, preventing it from spreading to surrounding structures. However, nearby houses sustained slight damage.

No injuries were reported. The furniture store is located along the main public road at Mon Repos, which experienced temporary disruption as fire crews worked to bring the situation under control.

Investigations are expected to continue as authorities assess the full extent of the damage.