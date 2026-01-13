Every cent of grant funds audited, accounted for

–Mustapha affirms, rejects attempts to undermine grant process

AGRICULTURE Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has strongly defended the transparency and accountability of the government’s grant-distribution process, insisting that every cent disbursed is fully audited and accounted for.

In an address during a distribution exercise for the $150,000 fisherfolk grant on Monday, Mustapha condemned attempts to “derail the process” by individuals, whom he said contribute nothing constructive, yet seek to undermine public confidence.

Mustapha stressed that all grant funds intended for national development are subject to rigorous oversight by the Auditor General.

“Every single cent that we give out as grant or we expect for the development of this country is being accounted for through the Auditor General of this country. It is done transparently, and we are accountable to the Auditor General for every single cent,” he said.

Mustapha noted that this scrutiny applies across the board, including funds paid out to other groups, and emphasised that such allocations are fully audited and are verifiable.

The minister also criticised the spread of misinformation and “irresponsible statements” on social media, warning that these narratives risk undermining public trust in legitimate development programmes.

As part of the safeguards in place, Mustapha said that recipients will be issued Bank of Guyana cheques which have already passed through the necessary auditing processes under the relevant programme.

He further said that the accountability mechanisms do not end with initial disbursement. Once the current phase of the programme concludes, auditors will again be deployed to scrutinise the relevant sectors, including the fisheries programme, to ensure that all transactions are properly recorded and are compliant.

The ministry distributed cheques to more than 2,000 fisherfolk from Region Four as part of the Government of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to deliver relief to fisherfolk across the country.

The distribution exercises, held at the Everest Ground in Georgetown and in Lusignan and Unity on the East Coast of Demerara, form part of a commitment made by the government and represents a total government investment of approximately $1,050,000,000.

A total of 2,064 fisherfolk from the region each benefitted from a $150,000 relief grant. Approximately 7,000 fisherfolk nationwide are set to benefit from the initiative.