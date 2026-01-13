CANU boosts intelligence, training and regional ties in 2025 drug fight

– says Guyana no longer a ‘Transit Point’ for regional drug trafficking

THE Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has reported significant operational gains in 2025, marked by major drug seizures, the launch of a national Early Warning System, and expanded regional and international co-operation, as Guyana continues to strengthen its position against transnational organised crime and narcotics trafficking.

According to the Unit’s 2025 public briefing, the year was defined by a shift toward more intelligence-led and co-ordinated enforcement, supported by new technological and analytical tools. A major milestone was the formal launch of Guyana’s National Early Warning System (EWS), designed to detect and respond to new psychoactive substances and emerging drug threats. The system integrates law enforcement, forensic, health, and analytical inputs to support rapid alerts and evidence-based policy and operational responses, bringing Guyana in line with regional and international best practices.

Throughout the year, CANU intensified operations targeting known trafficking routes, organised criminal networks, and high-risk ports and border points. These efforts resulted in substantial seizures and arrests, reinforcing the country’s role as an active disruptor rather than merely a transit point in regional drug trafficking networks. Inter-agency collaboration was also strengthened, improving information sharing, joint operations, and coordinated responses to drug-related threats across the state sector.

On the international front, CANU deepened engagement with regional and global partners through joint operations, intelligence exchange, technical co-operation, and capacity-building initiatives. These partnerships enhanced cross-border threat awareness and reinforced Guyana’s commitments under regional and international drug-control frameworks.

In terms of results, CANU reported the seizure of 235.9 kilograms of cocaine, 726.3 kilograms of cannabis, 674 grams of ecstasy, 83 grams of methamphetamine, and 9.16 grams of cannabis products during 2025. Cocaine and cannabis remained the dominant threats, accounting for the vast majority of trafficking attempts. The Unit noted that the reduced quantity of cocaine seized compared to 2024 was largely due to the absence of a single extraordinary seizure similar to one recorded in Region One the previous year.

Regionally, Region Four recorded the highest cocaine seizures at 172.8 kilograms, while Region Six accounted for the largest volume of cannabis seized at 576 kilograms. Although synthetic drugs were intercepted in relatively small quantities, their increasing presence has prompted continued monitoring through the Early Warning System.

Law enforcement action during the year led to 117 arrests, with 62 persons formally charged. Approximately 82 per cent of those arrested were male, reflecting global patterns in drug-related crime. The highest number of arrests occurred in April, May, July, and September. CANU also secured 29 drug-related convictions, including 14 for cocaine, 12 for cannabis, and three related to synthetic drugs and cannabis products. Penalties included fines of up to $311 million and prison sentences of up to four years, depending on the quantity involved and the intent to traffic.

The total estimated street value of narcotics seized in 2025 was placed at $433.9 million, with cocaine accounting for $235.9 million and cannabis $197.7 million. Together, these two drugs represented more than 99 per cent of the total estimated value of all seizures.

The Unit also highlighted the continued link between narcotics trafficking and firearms. Thirteen firearms were seized during operations in 2025, with 9mm pistols being the most common. Half of the recovered weapons were directly linked to drug trafficking operations. Although ammunition seizures declined by 62 per cent, CANU noted that the continued recovery of 9mm and shotgun ammunition underscores the persistent overlap between drug and firearm networks.

Beyond enforcement, CANU expanded its prevention and public awareness efforts, reaching 5,678 beneficiaries nationwide through school-based programmes, youth engagements, community outreach, and interventions targeting vulnerable groups. More than 86 per cent of these activities were conducted in schools, in line with the academic calendar and a strategy focused on early intervention among at-risk age groups.

Capacity building also remained a priority, with CANU officers completing 27 training programmes locally and internationally. These were supported by partners including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), REDTRAC, CICAD/OAS, the Canada Border Services Agency, French and Colombian authorities, Singapore’s SCP, and local agencies. Training focused on areas such as crime scene processing, intelligence analysis, digital forensics, firearms proficiency, and maritime and cybersecurity operations.

As the Unit looks ahead to 2026, CANU said it is entering the new year with enhanced intelligence tools, stronger partnerships, and improved operational readiness. With trafficking methods evolving and the threat of synthetic drugs rising, the agency has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Guyana remains a regional disruptor in the fight against narcotics, rather than a passive transit point for organised crime.