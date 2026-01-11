What Nazar Mohamed said

SOMETHING must be wrong with Nazar Mohamed. The elderly gentleman must be losing his senses to think that Guyanese are so gullible as to accept his version of events wholeheartedly without question. And, he must think that Guyanese are fools and do not comprehend the magnitude of what his family or criminal enterprise are seeking to avoid in the US. He must be coy to think that writing a letter, which the world suspects he did not pen, would get him sympathy from the public.

Firstly, let us be clear about one thing. Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed are alleged criminals and reportedly run a large criminal enterprise in Guyana and further afield. They might not be the ones getting their hands dirty in the murky waters, but they allegedly give orders and pass instructions.

They use religion as a rag to hide their nefarious affairs and dealings with the underworld. They use poor and needy ‘black’ or Afro-Guyanese and Amerindian people, as well as other people, to achieve their own goals and avoid facing the long arm of the State and US justice, which, incidentally, is waiting for them patiently in the developed world.

Nazar Mohamed could cry “persecution” as loudly and as much as he wants, no one would believe or give him the time of day except for his friends with monetary benefits in the private media. Make no bones about it, the law is now catching up with the Mohameds and is exposing everything that they have concealed from the public’s eyes for years. When one enters politics, one enters the ring, and one must roll with the punches that come one’s way. So, Nazar should stop whining and whimpering. The time he took to dictate that fairytale fantasy in the press, he should be praying and preparing for the eventuality, which, in his case, is almost unavoidable.

Secondly, Azruddin Mohamed is no saint. He is no poster boy for innocence or justice. In fact, he is a shady or dark businessman with an entitled disposition. He used charity to get fame and popularity. He used the stories of the poor to get into politics; not to help. Let’s be clear, he is no political leader, and the Guyanese public did not entrust him with “exposing corruption” as he likes to say when reading from a prompter or card. He is waging war with his little ex-friends and associates who stopped playing with him because they found out who he really is. He is using WIN to attack the government, private businesses and personalities, as the public has witnessed as of late.

If he or Nazar were honest and people who had integrity, they would surrender and fully cooperate with the US. If they had any decency, they would face the extradition proceedings and surrender instead of playing a game of chess and Chinese checkers with the law and government. They would prove their innocence for the world and the entire nation to see. They would have the final laugh and come back into politics if they desire.

Azruddin wants to be president, but he is yet to understand the burden to which he aspires. Being president of a country is no easy feat; it requires intelligence and understanding. Nazar must know that Azruddin has seemingly neither any other quality that the office requires. The public knows this, and that is why he is in opposition.

So, what is the purpose of writing a letter when the public has seen past the carefully choreographed and curated image of the Mohameds?

Thirdly, the laws of Guyana and the US are not asses. They, the Mohameds, know what is at stake. So, they gamble with the law, in the hope that they will win and stay untouched by justice.

But one can evade the law, but when justice is ready, it is swift, clean and unrelenting. Ill-gotten wealth will help with frustrating the law, but it will surely find a way to exact its pound of flesh, as we have seen time and time again.

Be certain, the Mohameds will not win this game against the political establishment and government, no matter how much they try.

Surely, Nazar knows that he must spend his time trying to convince the courts as opposed to trying to convince the public. WIN is a social media party and not serious about Guyanese and good governance.

Finally, Nazar wasted his time dictating that missive. He allowed himself to be a victim and face persecution. He allowed Azruddin to make a fool out of himself. That letter was a diatribe of alternative facts.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.