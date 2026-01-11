Minister Ramraj visits model egg farm in Region Two

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Madanlall Ramraj, on Saturday visited Dinesh Garaban’s egg farm at Walton Hall, Region Two, describing the operation as a clear blueprint for sustainable rural enterprise.

The minister was accompanied by Regional Chairman Devin Mohan, Deputy Regional Executive Officer Omesh Sasenaryan, and other regional officials during the visit.

Garaban operates a 5,000-bird layer system, making the farm one of the most productive small-to medium-scale poultry operations on the Essequibo Coast. The farm supplies 12 supermarkets, producing an average of 92 trays of eggs daily.

Minister Ramraj said he was impressed by the level of efficiency and innovation on display, noting that the operation demonstrates how rural agriculture can be both profitable and environmentally responsible.

Notably, the farm is the only EPA-approved layer farm in the area, having met stringent standards for environmental protection, animal welfare, hygiene and food safety. This distinction, the minister noted, reflects the farmer’s strong commitment to best practices and long-term sustainability.

According to Garaban, egg grading is done on site, ensuring quality control while minimising waste. Cracked or off-grade eggs are sold to bakeries, turning potential losses into value-added income.

The farm also features locally designed automatic watering systems and carefully managed feed bins, with each bin supporting production using 68 bags of feed. About 95 per cent of the hens lay in locally crafted nesting boxes, reducing egg breakage and improving collection efficiency.

Minister Ramraj pointed out that the housing and nesting systems used at the farm are now being replicated by at least five other farmers across Region Two, demonstrating that the model is both successful and scalable.

An integrated farming approach is also employed, with poultry manure recycled as organic fertiliser for on-site gardens, reducing chemical input costs and improving soil health. This has resulted in the weekly harvest of approximately 400 pounds of papaw, further boosting the farm’s overall income.

Garaban has expressed a willingness to train young people and establish demonstration units at the facility.

He noted that with a start-up investment of approximately $7–8 million, similar systems can be developed, making them affordable, replicable, and capable of transforming youth participation in agriculture.

During the visit, Minister Ramraj and Regional Chairman Mohan engaged directly with the operation, describing it as a practical example for aspiring farmers.

The egg farm, officials said, illustrates how the right mix of innovation, support, and commitment can allow rural enterprises in Region Two to thrive—feeding communities, empowering youth, and strengthening Guyana’s agricultural future, one egg at a time.