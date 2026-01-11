GOAL outreach heads to Essequibo Islands as gov’t pushes accessible tertiary education

The Government of Guyana continues to advance its drive for accessible and inclusive education, a focus that was highlighted on Saturday as Minister of Education Sonia Parag spearheaded an outreach of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme in the Essequibo Islands, beginning with Wakenaam and set to continue in Leguan.

The outreach aims to expand awareness and access to tertiary education opportunities for residents of riverine and hinterland communities, many of whom face geographic and infrastructural barriers to higher learning.

In a brief social media statement on Saturday morning, Minister Parag explained that the visit forms part of a broader national effort to take educational opportunities directly to communities.

“We are going to have an outreach on the GOAL Scholarship Programme, which you know started in 2021,” the minister said, underscoring both the reach and the longevity of the initiative.

Minister Parag also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that citizens in hard-to-reach areas are not left behind, stressing the importance of on-the-ground engagement.

“I am very excited to come closer to the goals on public service and education. And so, this morning we are going to go serve the people of Wakenaam. Make sure that they sign up, they register for the GOAL Scholarship,” she added.

Launched in 2021, the GOAL programme was designed to expand access to online tertiary education and has since far exceeded its initial target of awarding 20,000 scholarships.

The initiative enables Guyanese to pursue qualifications ranging from certificates and diplomas to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, through partnerships with accredited local and international institutions.

By removing traditional barriers such as cost and geography, the GOAL programme allows participants to study from their homes, regardless of location, making it a transformative tool for education access across Guyana.

During the outreaches, Minister Parag and her team are engaging residents and prospective students, providing critical information on registration procedures, programme offerings and the application process.

This hands-on approach is particularly important for island and riverain communities where internet access and programme awareness may be limited.

In 2025 alone, more than 9,000 new GOAL scholarships were awarded, reflecting the programme’s growing reach and impact. Since its inception, government investment in GOAL has totalled approximately $12.9 billion, signalling the administration’s strong emphasis on human capital development through education.

The Essequibo Islands outreach reflects a renewed focus on equity and inclusion in national development. By taking information directly to communities such as Wakenaam and Leguan, the government aims to ensure that all Guyanese—regardless of geography—can benefit from educational opportunities that support personal advancement and national progress.