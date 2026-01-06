‘Immense possibilities now a reality’

–President Ali says as new airstrip commissioned at Paramakatoi

–calls on air service operators to lower prices

BOOSTING connectivity and enhancing the economic potential of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), a nearly $800 million airstrip was commissioned by President Dr. Irfaan Ali at Paramakatoi on Monday.

Addressing residents during the ceremonial commissioning, the Head of State said possibilities that once felt out of reach for the community and by extension the wider region, can now be translated into realities.

“For one to understand how important these investments are for this community, it is not only about connectivity, but also about the opportunity now to build out your economy,” the President said, adding: “It is the little children who now can go to school in rainfall on a concrete road. It is about the pensioners who now can have greater access.”

With the new infrastructure now operationalised, it is expected that the cost to travel into the community will be reduced.

The government, Dr, Ali said, will be looking closely at the local aviation sector and operators to adjust fares accordingly, ensuring that residents benefit.

“We will not just sit by and not allow the benefit of these cost savings to be transferred to the people” he said, stressing that the enhanced infrastructure does not simply mean reliable air connectivity and more planes, but also improved access to services and goods.

The Head of State said: “It means families can stay connected; it means medical evacuations are no longer a gamble with destiny. It means goods; fresh goods, construction material, learning supplies can be taken in and brought out.”

ECO-TOURISM

The President stressed, too, that vast opportunities are now open for the region to tap into its full potential, expanding its capabilities in eco-tourism.

He said that many travellers and tourists seek immersive and authentic cultural experiences, and Paramakatoi offers just this.

“More and more travellers seek experiences that immerse them in nature without destroying it. They want authentic cultural encounters. They want trails less travelled, wildlife unseen, streams untouched and biodiversity never before seen.

“They want sustainability, not exploitation, and Paramakatoi has all of that and more but to turn this potential into real economic benefit for our people, we must first overcome the logistical barriers that have held us back,” he said.

With the new airstrip, larger aircraft can now make entry into the community, allowing for tour operators to plan year-round itineraries, local entrepreneurs to build ecolodges, offer guided trekking services and promote craft markets and cultural centres.

President Ali said these opportunities are all anchored to a dependable transportation link that generates jobs, income and prosperity rooted in the preservation.

“What does the air strip truly make possible? It makes possible greater inclusion and improved goods and services at a better cost. Why should a bag of cement, a gallon of fuel, or a box of medicine cost enormously more here than it must? Why should isolation translate into hardship? With improved air access, the answer changes,” he said, noting that the people of Paramakatoi are no longer limited by geography but empowered by connectivity.

AGRICULTURE

The President stressed that the construction of the airstrip is a part of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s wider strategic plan to transform Guyana’s hinterland into vibrant contributors to the country’s national story.

The Head of State said: “This is why we’re investing in better health facilities, better and improved schools, providing improved water, supporting small businesses and cultural enterprise. None of these efforts stand alone. They are connected, interwoven, driven by the belief that a modern nation is strongest when every part of it thrives, and this airstrip is both a symbol and an instrument of that unit.”

The government is also moving to enhance the interconnectivity across road networks, and an important link will be the integration of Region Nine and Eight.

The President noted too that there is potential to enhance agriculture with crops like carrots, onions and other high value produce.

“We must now move to a commercial project between Kato and Paramakatoi. The potential is even there for potatoes; with technology of solar freezers and containerised solar cold storage, we can now have value creation on this product right here that reduces the cost of transport and increases the shelf life,” he said.

The President revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture within the next three months will bring together specialists to establish a full-fledged plan to commercialise high value crops, focusing heavily on the participation young people and women supporting economic expansion and the creation of new opportunities.

“We do not invest in infrastructure because it is easy. We invest because this is necessary. We invest because every community, no matter how remote, deserves access to the life blood of connectivity and commerce,” the President said.

The airstrip was constructed with a nearly $800 million contract, employing over 50 local residents. The project, part of a $1.4 billion investment, also included a two-kilometre concrete road.

Also present at Monday’s commissioning was Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill; Amerindian Affairs Minister Ms. Sarah Browne, and Public Utilities and Aviation Minister Mr. Deodat Indar.