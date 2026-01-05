Waramuri residents to reap benefits from newly- constructed guest house

AMERINDIAN communities are benefitting directly from the government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) Carbon Credits Funds, which help these villages to launch community projects, create jobs and expand eco-tourism, building a sustainable future for all.

In Waramuri, Region One, this rings true as the community now has a guest house that is expected to provide jobs for residents, ensuring that they have a stable source of income in their village.

On New Year’s Day 2026, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne – Shadeek , stated that the construction of the guest house shows how the LCDS and funding through the ministry are making a positive impact on communities.

“This project here is an economic project. It will definitely bring income into the community, create jobs and many more opportunities for the village. And it shows how village councils are investing and are using the resources given to them to develop their communities,” she said.

Just last week, Minister Sarah Browne – Shadeek said the LCDS benefits some 248 Amerindian villages and she committed to continuing to work with leaders to ensure they have the capacity to lead and help residents ensure that they receive transparency and accountability from their leaders.

Further, she noted that Guyana’s prosperity is meaningless if it does not uplift all its people.

Minister Shadeek-Browne said, “When Amerindian villages thrive, Guyana thrives. When Indigenous youth succeed, the nation succeeds. When development respects culture and land, the future is secure. This government remains committed to walking this journey together with respect, with unity, and with a shared purpose. We look forward with humility and purpose to further enhance the lives of our people.”