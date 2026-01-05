News Archives
Lethem, Toka farmers earn direct income from first mango shipment
Region Nine’s Regional Chairperson, Vania Albert
-more than 2,000 pounds sold under gov’t-led initiative; more communities to come on board in the near future

 

FARMERS in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are generating income for their harvest after they successfully sold more than 2,000 pounds of mangoes to a local agro-processor in January 2026.

 

This is the first shipment under a new initiative led by the government to strengthen food security while creating income opportunities for farmers in the hinterland.

 

A total of 2,070 pounds of mangoes were sourced directly from Lethem and Toka village farmers, fulfilling a commitment made by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

 

Regional Chairperson Vania Albert told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that as production expands, additional shipments will be made.

Additionally, an effort is already being made to coordinate future deliveries.

 

Albert noted that plans are in place to include other villages across the region, so that more families can benefit from the initiative.

 

“Once they are producing these fruits, mangoes, they will be benefiting directly,” she assured.

 

“This will at least help our farmers in terms of their livelihoods and then help them to earn income when the day comes,” she said.

 

The government-led initiative addresses a long-standing challenge faced by farmers in the hinterland, where produce often goes to waste due to limited and unreliable access to markets for perishable produce during peak seasons.

 

President Ali stated that the government, via the Ministry of Agriculture, will help farmers find markets so they can earn  incomes to support their families by increasing agricultural production.

 

Region Nine is poised for massive development as the government moves to further advance its agricultural sector through similar initiatives. (DPI)

