— President Ali says Guyana’s Security Forces fully mobilised following U.S. ‘large-scale’ strike on Venezuela capital

—Maduro captured, says Trump

Guyana is carefully monitoring the current regional developments and according to Commander-in-Chief and President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the national security forces have been fully mobilised, following the “large-scale” military operation executed by the United States of America (USA) on Venezuela.

The Foreign Secretary of Guyana Robert Persaud related President Ali’s statement via the social media platform, X.

Here is the post in full: “ President Irfaan Ali: ‘We have been monitoring the situation #Venezuela all morning. The priority is the safety and security of our Country. The Defence Board, the leadership of the GDF and our security forces are fully mobilised in accordance with our security plans. We have spoken to the SG (Secretary General) of Caricom and as more information becomes available we will further update the population.”

The heightened alert follows the capturing of Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country in a military operation in conjunction with US law enforcement, according to President Donald J Trump.

Here is President Trump’s statement:

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

“This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Explosions were reported across Venezuelan’s capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday morning, including at military bases.

Maduro was captured by the US army’s Delta force – the military’s top counter terrorism unit – according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) US news partner CBS.

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio anticipates no further action against Venezuela following the capture of Maduro.

Sentaor Mike Lee confirmed Venezuelan President Maduro’s arrest, to stand trial on criminal charges in the US, following a phone call with Rubio.

“He [Rubio] anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in US custody,” said Senator Lee.

Lee added that the US strikes were “deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant”.

Further, Venezuelan officials have issued limited details on the aftermath of the “large-scale” strike.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, according to reports, said she did not know the whereabouts of either Maduro or his wife and demanded “immediate proof of life” for them both.

The major operation conducted today follows months of the U.S. accusing the Maduro regime of running a “narco-state” and committing a number of infractions including drug-trafficking and illegitimacy in power.

Washington has not made such a direct intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989 to depose military leader Manuel Noriega, over similar allegations.