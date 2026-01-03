President Ali welcomes appointment of Sir Ronald Sanders as UG’s 14th Chancellor

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has welcomed the identification and subsequent appointment of Sir Ronald Sanders as the newest Chancellor of the University of Guyana, describing his selection as one that aligns strongly with the institution’s aspirations for academic excellence and international recognition.

In a statement released by the Head of State on Friday, President Ali noted that the appointment process is grounded in law, explaining that “the University of Guyana Act, Section Nine, provides that the Chancellor of the University of Guyana shall be elected by the University’s Council.”

The office became vacant following the completion of the tenure of Professor John Edward Greene. President Ali expressed the government’s gratitude for Greene’s contribution, stating, “On behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend sincere appreciation to Professor Greene for his dedicated service to the university and for his valued contribution to its development and standing.”

President Ali said he was pleased that the University Council has identified Sir Ronald for the role, highlighting his extensive academic, diplomatic, and public service record. “Sir Ronald brings to this role an exceptional record of scholarship, public service, and international engagement that aligns closely with the university’s aspirations for academic excellence and global visibility,” the President said.

Born in Guyana, Sir Ronald’s academic credentials were outlined in the statement, with President Ali noting that he is “a former Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford” and holds “a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Sussex.”

Additionally, Sir Ronald has received significant honorary recognition, including an Honorary Doctor of Letters by the University of the West Indies and an Honorary Doctor of Laws by the University of Guyana.

His academic and research career has also included senior fellowships at leading international institutions.

According to the statement, Sir Ronald has served as “Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London, and as Senior Fellow at Massey College, University of Toronto.” He also played a key role in shaping institutional policy within the Commonwealth framework, having been “Rapporteur of a Special Committee appointed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of London on the future of the Commonwealth Institute.”

President Ali further underscored Sir Ronald’s international stature, noting that he was “an elected member of the Executive Board of UNESCO,” a role that reflects his standing within global multilateral institutions.

The President placed particular emphasis on Sir Ronald’s diplomatic career, describing him as “among the Caribbean’s most accomplished diplomats.” He currently serves as Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organisation of American States and has held an unprecedented three terms as President of its Permanent Council.

According to President Ali, this blend of diplomacy and scholarship positions Sir Ronald well to support the University of Guyana’s evolving role. “His experience in multilateral diplomacy, scholarship on small states, and sustained engagement with leading global policy institutions reflect a depth of intellect, credibility, and international respect that would further enhance the academic stature and global reach of the University of Guyana,” the statement said.

The President also linked the prospective appointment to Guyana’s broader development agenda, particularly investments in education and skills development. “At a moment of major investment in human capital, his leadership would strengthen the university’s role at the heart of Guyana’s emerging knowledge economy,” President Ali stated.

Concluding the statement, President Ali reaffirmed the government’s support for the decision of the University Council, saying, “The Government of Guyana welcomes the appointment of Sir Ronald Saunders as Chancellor of the University of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, the university subsequently announced Sir Ronald’s official appointment, noting that this came following Friday’s formal assent of the University Council. The university in a statement said this appointment marked a historic milestone for the university as it welcomed a diplomat of international stature to lead its highest governing body.

The statement said that as Chancellor, he will act as a vital link between the institution, the government, and the international community.

“Sir Ronald will be a major asset not only to the University of Guyana, but to the country as a whole, as we move forward with the modernisation and transformation of our economy and society,” the statement said, after providing a detailed list of his credentials and emphasising the respect he has massed globally.

The statement added that the Honourable Minister of Education Sonia Parag, as well as Pro-Chancellor Professor Randolph Persaud, Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, and the UG Council, wish to express profound satisfaction with the appointment, and to also welcome the new Chancellor on behalf of the Senior Administration of the University of Guyana.