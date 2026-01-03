Guyana now has immense acclaim as principled, constructive global partner

–President Ali says as country concludes successful tenure on UN security council

HIGHLIGHTING notable achievements, President Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday hailed Guyana’s just‑concluded two‑year tenure on the United Nations Security Council as a resounding success, noting that the country now enjoys “immense acclaim” as a principled and constructive global partner.

Guyana served as an elected member of the Council from January 1, 2024, under the overarching theme, “Partnering for Peace and Prosperity.”

During this period, the Council grappled with a series of grave international crises, including the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza, violence in Sudan, intensified repression of women’s rights by the Taliban in Afghanistan, and the protracted conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Council also addressed severe humanitarian and political emergencies in Haiti, Syria, Yemen and Myanmar, as well as renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, and between Cambodia and Thailand in 2025.

“Guyana’s tenure and the council coincided with a period of profound global and regional upheaval, major crises,” the President said during a live broadcast.

“During his tenure on the Security Council, Guyana pursued an active and collaborative approach, working closely with elected members and regional partners to advance inclusive, principle and pragmatic responses to international peace and security challenges,” he added.

The country held the presidency of the Security Council in February 2024 and again in June 2025, using these opportunities to spotlight issues of particular concern to small states and developing countries.

Two signature debates focused on the impact of climate change and food insecurity on international peace and security, and on poverty, underdevelopment and their conflict implications.

Throughout its tenure, Guyana championed several key thematic agendas, including women, peace and security; climate, peace, and security; youth, peace, and security; and children and armed conflict. Working closely with Switzerland and Slovenia, Guyana served as an informal co‑focal point on conflict‑induced food insecurity, pushing the Council to pay greater attention to hunger in war affected regions.

Under the A3+ mechanism, Guyana collaborated with African members of the Council – including Algeria, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and later Somalia to co‑author resolutions, presidential statements and press statements on situations such as Sudan, Libya, Benin and even closer to its own shores the border controversy with Venezuela.

Guyana also worked with the 10 elected members to press for ceasefires and expanded humanitarian access in Gaza, co‑sponsoring several resolutions on the crisis.

One of the standout achievements of the term was a landmark resolution on youth, peace, and security, co‑authored with Sierra Leone and unanimously adopted on December 12, 2025. The resolution calls for stronger mainstreaming of youth across the peace and security agenda and urges enhanced youth participation and leadership in peace processes, conflict prevention, peacebuilding, recovery and reconstruction at all levels.

Guyana additionally chaired the Security Council’s sanctions committee on Haiti and served as vice‑chair of the committees on Afghanistan and the Central African Republic, while contributing to the work of other subsidiary bodies. It helped to organise and lead high‑level briefings, open debates, and expert engagements, including a Council mission to Colombia in February 2024 and an informal expert field mission to Chad in December 2025. Guyana also convened the annual open debate on children and armed conflict.

“We collaborated with civil society organisations to facilitate briefings for council members, enhancing understanding on the ground realities in several conflict affected situation,” he said.

Over the two years, the Security Council adopted 90 resolutions, 15 presidential statements, 77 press statements and 21 notes by the President, all negotiated among members.

“Throughout this time, Guyana was widely regarded as a principled and constructive actor, formally committed to multilateralism, United Nations Charter and the rule of international law. Guyana’s service and the Security Council has brought immense acclaim and enhanced the country’s standing on the global stage,” the President said.

President Ali further credited the success of Guyana’s tenure to the “outstanding support and tireless efforts” of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations, and a wide network of international partners whose cooperation and goodwill strengthened Guyana’s work on the Council.

“All of Guyana can take great pride in this collective achievement. Guyana takes this opportunity to reform his commitment to the shared pursuit of peace, security and prosperity thriving together with partners across regions, hemispheres and the global community to build a more just, inclusive and harmonious world,” he added.