–President Ali says, warns of imminent terminations as gov’t cracks down on those bypassing vehicular licensing system

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday warned that dismissals are imminent following an internal review of the country’s vehicular licensing process, as the government moves to strengthen accountability and eliminate irregularities within the system.

In his response to questions during an engagement with local women journalists and students, the President said the administration has completed an examination of licensing records at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), comparing the number of licences issued with the number of applicants who passed the required theoretical and practical examinations.

He described the findings as deeply concerning.

“We are building accountability within the system itself,” President Ali said, warning that action would be taken swiftly, adding: “Early in January, you will see a lot of people being sent home; we have just completed examining the records of all the licence [sic] issued at GRA versus how many persons passed the theoretical test and how many persons passed the practical test and I can tell you, the results are alarming.”

Under the established procedure, applicants must successfully complete the theoretical examination before being allowed to proceed to the practical test. According to the President, this requirement has been routinely bypassed.

“You can’t go on to the practical if you can’t pass the theory,” he said.

As part of the government’s response, the examination process has now been digitised in an effort to reduce opportunities for manipulation and human bias.

“The exams are now digitised, so you write the exams electronically and the results is [sic] done electronically. It’s reducing that human bias,” President Ali said.

Earlier this month, the President announced that the government would publish the names of individuals who obtained practical driving certificates without ever passing the mandatory theoretical examination, unless they voluntarily surrender and restart the process within six weeks.

He had revealed then that the GRA, the Ministry of the Public Service, the Ministry of Government Efficiency and Implementation and the Ministry of Home Affairs, have uncovered wide-scale irregularities in the licensing system.

President Ali had noted too that the deployment of technology has now made it possible to “triangulate” every step of the licensing chain, from theoretical testing to practical certification and finally to the issuance of licences by GRA.