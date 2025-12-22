Plans in place for digital mapping of drainage & irrigation systems countrywide

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has announced a major step forward in addressing Guyana’s long-standing drainage challenges, revealing that comprehensive plans are now in place for improvements to the country’s drainage and irrigation infrastructure starting with Georgetown.

Following extensive consultations, the government has completed detailed mapping and a full-scale assessment of existing drainage facilities, alongside an implementation plan that includes digital mapping of all pump stations and the identification of new sites.

“After consultations, we now have detailed mapping of all drainage facilities, a full-scale assessment, and an implementation plan for Georgetown and every single region, including digital mapping of all pump stations—where they are and where new ones will be located—because drainage is an important aspect of development, especially for a country that is below sea level,” the President said last week during an address where he outlined the government’s economic plans for the next five years.

Central to the government’s plans for the beautification of the country too is the improvement of waste management and sanitation countrywide upgrading landfill sites, deploying more critical waste-management equipment, upgrading wastewater treatment, and launching an aggressive waste-recycling programme.

“My government is pushing forward with Guyana’s National Solid Waste Management and Beautification Initiative, which includes funding for new and expanded landfill sites and the development of green and recreational spaces.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to cleaner communities, sustainable waste-management solutions and the beautification of the country, noting that the plans presented are not merely conceptual.

“My government remains committed to ensuring cleaner communities, sustainable waste-management solutions, and, of course, the beautification of our country. Earlier, you saw images that some may think are artistic impressions. No—today, this is the actual blueprint of what Georgetown and other urban and suburban areas will look like across our country.”

“We are taking deliberate steps toward the beautification of our environment—deliberate steps in creating safe family environments, deliberate steps in creating and improving recreational facilities, deliberate steps in enhancing community life, and, importantly, deliberate steps in building out the drainage plan for every single region,” he added.

The National Drainage Task Force concluded its public consultations on the Georgetown Drainage Improvement Project back in November.

These engagements spanned over a two-week period, with outreaches in more than 50 communities in 15 constituencies, as well as consultations with several private-sector organisations.

This was a key component of the ‘Rescue Georgetown,’ initiative, a city revival plan for sustainable urban development.

The initiative will include the highlighting of the city’s architectural history, constructing a walking trail along the city, which will lead to the historic transport building and train station, transforming it into a museum and training centre, as well as immediate works on the Stabroek waterfront and improvements to markets and shopping areas.

Alongside the consultations on drainage and irrigation the government has also commissioned Railway Courtyard located at Lamaha and High Street, erected a community hub at the Stabroek market square ushering in the festive season with Christmas décor and fanfare.