Gov’t will continue push to achieve universal access to secondary education

WITH significant investment and expansion taking place in the education sector over the last five years, Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, has noted that sights are set on achieving universal access to secondary education over the next few years.

Minister Parag made this known while speaking at a recent event during which she noted that the country has already achieved universal primary education and is now steadily advancing towards full secondary-level access, underpinned by large-scale infrastructural development and policies aimed at inclusivity.

“We have now achieved universal primary education. We’re moving towards universal secondary education. We have made from nursery to tertiary free. That means that there is access, that there is inclusivity,” she said.

Minister Parag credited the progress made in the sector to investments over the past five years, pointing to what she described as extensive groundwork laid by the current administration. “In the last five years, the government of Guyana, under the excellent leadership of Dr Mohammed Irfan Ali, did heavy lifting in education, in terms of infrastructure,” she said.

As part of the investments, a major focus of the government’s education drive has been addressing geographic and access challenges in remote and hinterland regions.

Against this backdrop, the government has pursued an aggressive school construction programme with schools constructed across all regions in the country between 2020 and 2025.

Minister Parag added that the expansion of infrastructure has been central to making education more accessible nationwide. “So, we’re making access to education easier. We’re making inclusivity a priority for education, and we’re hoping that by the time next five years, we’ll be able to achieve universal access to secondary education,” she stated.

The minister said the country is at a pivotal stage in its development and noted that as the nation changes rapidly, it comes with opportunities and responsibility.

To this end, the minister reiterated that the government would continue its push to ensure there is access to education at all levels across the country.