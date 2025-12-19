‘You are in for much greater development’

– President Ali assures Leguan residents

-says reduced electricity costs, new bridge connecting Wakenaam to Leguan, tourism transformation on the cards

RESIDENTS of Leguan Island in Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara) are set to benefit from major development initiatives as the government prepares to present the first budget of its second term.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali gave the assurance during an engagement with residents at the Leguan Secondary School on Thursday, held as part of the government’s two-day outreach in the region.

REDUCED ELECTRICITY COST

Following the installation of the 0.60-megawatt (MW) grid-forming solar farm in Leguan, President Ali said residents and the business community can expect a reduction in their electricity bills. He added that engineers are currently examining options to maximise the system’s capacity.

“You will see an announcement that will bring down your cost of electricity on this island significantly, because of the investment [we] have made in the solar energy,” he told the audience.

LEGUAN-WAKENAAM LINK

On December 19, President Ali will commission additional ferry services, facilitating more frequent movement of residents, farmers and equipment between Leguan and surrounding communities.

Engineers are also conducting final assessments for the long-proposed bridge linking Leguan and Wakenaam, a project the president said will bring a dream to reality.

“We have been investing to make your lives better,” the President reminded residents, while acknowledging that more needs to be done to improve their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, rice farmers are set to benefit from a major drainage and water-storage project covering approximately 13,000 acres on the eastern side of the island.

The project will include 4.3 kilometres of new drainage canals, multiple intakes and intermediate structures, along with additional heavy-duty machinery. Construction is expected to begin after Budget 2026 is tabled, the president said.

A mini-excavator will be delivered to the island to assist with interlocking drains.

A HUB FOR TOURISM

“Your island will become a hub for tourism, which means that you will have to produce more food and more jobs will be created here right on this island,” the president revealed, noting that investors have shown tremendous interest in developing the tourism potential of the island.

Health services will also be strengthened, as the government has acquired X-ray units for the Leonora Cottage Hospital. Additionally, facilities for maternal, dental, and laboratory services will be developed.

Joining President Ali were Minister of the Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally; Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkisson and Regional Chairman, Sheik Mohamed Inshan Ayube, among other officials.

To ensure that residents capitalise on the many opportunities, Minister Ally said his ministry will revisit the island to guide its youth on how to sign up for programmes under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and Coursera initiatives.

The president also took the time to listen to residents’ concerns, which ranged from traffic hazards and agricultural issues to security and other community concerns. (DPI)