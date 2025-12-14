News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
‘Is a market ting’
social issues

SO, one morning, while staying with a good friend and ‘sista’ in Alberttown, I took an early walk to Bourda Market to buy some packet milk.

As I strolled along the mall west towards Orange Walk, I greeted some vendors setting up their stalls; “good morning,” I called out. “Mornin mummy,” came the reply. As I turned towards North Road, I suddenly realised that many stalls were still closed, so I asked a fruit vendor where I could get the milk.

He said, “Doan go on North Road, nobody ain open. Ya gotta go to Robb Street.” I thanked him and proceeded along Orange Walk. Before I got to Robb Street, I saw a young man, whom I had met more than a decade earlier, unpacking some goods by his stand.

I asked if he remembered me and he said he did. There was a chair in front of the storeroom where he kept his goods and so I sat, chatting with him as I watched him approach and open the door of a car parked close by.

“Is that your car?” I asked, and he replied, “Yes,” moving to pay a ‘worker,’ who had just cleaned the area around his stand. Another man approached, and the young vendor said, in a student voice, “Ya betta move dem cardboard wuh ya left deh.” Without hesitation, the man retorted, “Of course I gun move it, cause you doan buy duh.”

I laughed as he picked up the bundle of cardboard, walked a few feet away, pausing to look past me. “Wuh ya lookin fuh?” he asked of someone I could not see. I gathered from his tone that he was poking fun at the other person, probably a crack smoker looking on the ground, as they are known to do. Not getting a reply, the man said, openly laughing now, “Hold on I gun come back an help ya look.”

Meanwhile, the young vendor had gone into his storeroom to get a soft drink that I requested. When he came out, I said to him, “Ya know what is the name of your car?” He looked at me with a puzzled expression, then broke into a broad smile when I told him, “The name is ‘Progress.”

For indeed that is what I saw, remembering that when I first met him, and he was just ‘starting out’, he did not even have a bicycle. As I continued my walk towards Robb Street, I noticed that everyone was cleaning up, not only the area around their stands but the entire roadway. On Robb Street, the same thing was happening, and the pungent smell of a popular disinfectant assailed my nostrils. I had noticed this kind of early morning cleaning up taking place at markets around the country -Stabroek, La Penitence, Rose Hall Town, Port Mourant and no doubt the many others I have never visited.

Is a market ting.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Cash grants only part of broader plan to deliver lasting upliftment for Guyanese —Minister Singh
Gov’t expands renewable energy sources
Gov’t moves to tighten oversight of gold dealers, traders
‘A son of Guyana whose voice became our nation’s soul’
Gov’t expanding housing support to hinterland families
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.