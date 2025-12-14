Guyana Consulate in Toronto hosts Christmas Open House and Social

THE Guyana Consulate in Toronto, last Sunday, hosted members of the Guyanese diaspora and friends of Guyana at its annual Christmas Open House and Social.

The informal social gathering also served as an opportunity for members of the diaspora and staff of the Toronto Consulate to get acquainted with each other and socialise in the spirit of the Christmas season.

Honorary Consul Mani Singh welcomed the approximately 200 guests, including leaders and representatives of various civic, social, religious and cultural organisations within the Guyanese Canadian community.

Consul Singh also extended season’s greetings on behalf of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Government and people of Guyana to all present.

He thanked diaspora leaders and members in particular, for always volunteering and supporting the outreaches and work of the Consulate over the past years.

Many used the opportunity to seek information and guidance on the various Consular services provided by the Toronto Mission.

The year 2025 has been a landmark one for the Consulate, which has been providing a range of exceptional and improved consular services, including the new biometric system in progressing applications for the more enhanced and safer Guyana Passport, which is now available in both five and 10-year terms, to the thousands of Guyanese Canadians and also to non-Guyanese seeking visas, and information on trade and investment opportunities in the rapidly growing Guyanese economy.

Diaspora members and friends of Guyana shared experiences among themselves, as they enjoyed a taste of nostalgic Guyanese food. They also acknowledged the contributions of several prominent Guyanese Canadians who passed away during the year.

The new year 2026, is set to be an even more exciting and engaging year for the Consulate never-before-seen surge in requests for consular services – from new passports to Guyana visitors’ visas to registration of overseas births – as Guyana continues to experience record-breaking developmental and economic growth and expanding regional and international influence and clout.