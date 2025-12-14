Alphonso returned unopposed as GGDMA President, calls for immediate cessation of gold smuggling

THE Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) at its annual general meeting re-elected Ronaldo Alphonso as its president for the next two years.

A press release from the GGDMA noted that Alphonso was unopposed and was easily re-elected. In his short message to the members, he called on miners to immediately put an end to smuggling by refusing to sell to unlicensed buyers and illegal shops.

According to the release, he also explained that the GGDMA will be working even more aggressively with the Government of Guyana to help eradicate gold smuggling and the operation of illegal landings and shops. Alphonso also reminded miners that the gold belongs to the state and the practice of paying and trading in gold must end.

He also called on all miners to ramp up their production to help meet the national target set for 2025. He urged miners to declare their production soon to ensure that the figures get locked in for 2025. The national target for 2025 is 500,000 ounces.

Several other executive members echoed the president’s call to stamp out gold smuggling and called on miners to stop the practice of paying in gold. It was also raised that the association should consider blacklisting members who are caught in gold smuggling activities. The meeting was unanimous in taking more decisive action against smuggling.

Managing Director of the GGDMA, Avalon Jagnandan, in his report, noted that there has been an increase in membership and urged other miners to come on board with the association. According to Jagnandan, in the last year, the association was instrumental in facilitating duty-free concessions for members and through the open day initiative, several small miners were assisted to restart their operations.

The new executive is as follows: Ronaldo Alphonso – President; Dabria Marcus – Vice-President; Azeem Baksh – Secretary; Patrick Harding – Treasurer; Geraldo Alphonso – Organising Secretary; Terrence Adams – Committee Member; Terry Singh – Committee Member; Vishanti Balgobin – Committee Member; Shawn King – Committee Member; Andron Alphonso – Immediate Past President.

Meanwhile, David Bacchus, Charles DaSilva and Alfro Alphonso, all founder members, will serve on the board as ex-officio members/advi