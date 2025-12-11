‘Trust is the foundation’

—President Ali says national security goals require unified effort from police, citizens

—tells ranks police cannot achieve public safety without community support

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has underscored that the future of public safety in Guyana depends on a strong bond of trust and collaboration among the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Government, and the wider public.

Addressing ranks at the Force’s annual Christmas breakfast on Tuesday, President Ali said that while officers daily demonstrate selflessness, compassion, and commitment to the well-being of citizens, their effectiveness ultimately rests on the confidence and cooperation of the people they serve.

He noted that officers are not just law enforcers but also parents, spouses, children and siblings, and their human connection should be the foundation for deeper engagement with communities.

“It is this balance that makes your service more admirable. As we look to the new year, continued progress will depend on collaboration, security, justice, and public trust; there are shared goals that require partnership between the police, government and society,” Dr. Ali said.

President Ali identified security, justice and public trust as shared national goals that cannot be achieved by the police acting alone.

He stressed that a secure and harmonious society is built on trust between the police and the public, describing that trust as “the foundation” on which all other efforts rest.

According to the President, every crime prevented, every road made safer, and every life protected is the result of teamwork.

“By working together, we can strengthen these bonds, ensuring that every citizen is pleased, protected, and values your efforts, while combined with support from the wider community in government, created a framework for a safer, more just and more prosperous country,” he said, adding:

“Each crime prevented, each road made safer, each life protected, is a result of teamwork within the Force, with community members and across the nation, it is a shared purpose that reinforces the trust between the police and the public, and it’s this trust that remains the foundation of a secure and harmonious society.”

In 2025, the GPF has reported a 61.7 per cent crime clearance rate, and reducing serious crimes by 25.2 per cent.

This, according to President Ali, is “historic achievements” that reflect discipline, accountability, and a deep commitment to public safety.

“These numbers matter because they represent people, families who feel safer, communities that are more secure, and a country that is stronger,” he added.

It was previously reported that the security apparatus has recorded some of its strongest crime-fighting results in ten years.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, during the GPF’s Christmas Policing Launch back in November, had provided statistics showing sweeping improvements across key crime categories, unprecedented drug seizures, and a notable rise in cybercrime convictions, clear indicators, Blanhum said, of a more agile and intelligence-driven policing strategy.

Blanhum reported that cybercrime enforcement saw significant movement this year, with 50 cases recorded in 2025 compared to 23 in 2024.

Convictions have also doubled, moving from six last year to 12 this year. The surge reflects both improved detection and more technical investigative capacity within the Force.

Drug enforcement also showed a dramatic shift, with the seizure of 233 kilogrammes of cocaine in 2025 in sharp contrast to the mere six kilogrammes seized in 2024.

Cannabis-related charges have also increased, with 244 persons charged this year, compared to 227 in 2024. Additionally, cocaine-possession charges rose from 38 persons in 2024 to 58 in 2025.

Beyond narcotics and cybercrime, the GPF recorded broad improvements in overall crime suppression.

Blanhum confirmed that serious crimes dropped to 801 reports this year, 269 fewer than the 1,070 recorded in 2024.

He highlighted that 2025 now stands as the year with the lowest serious-crime figures in the last decade.

Robbery also reached a historic low. Blanhum explained that 2025 recorded the lowest frequency of robberies in ten years, with 270 cases logged, compared to the decade-high of 1,237 cases reported in 2017.

Similarly, break-and-enter and larceny cases fell to 190 this year, the lowest level in ten years and a stark contrast to the 1,287 cases recorded at the height of the trend.

The Crime Chief said the downward shift is not coincidental but the result of the Force’s deliberate investment in data-led deployment, targeted patrols and improved investigative training across divisions.

He had reported then during the festive season policing will see an even more assertive posture, with increased presence in commercial corridors, expanded intelligence-sharing, and strategic operations aimed at safeguarding citizens during the busiest period of the year.