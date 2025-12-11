Chinese, Guyanese obstetrics and gynaecology experts hold groundbreaking virtual conference

– medical professionals share insights on women’s health in pioneering online forum

IN a landmark event bridging continents, medical experts from China and Guyana came together for a pioneering virtual academic conference focused on obstetrics and gynaecology.

Hosted by the Xuzhou Medical Association in China’s Jiangsu province, the meeting featured a special overseas segment dedicated to fostering collaboration between Guyanese and Chinese healthcare professionals.

The conference, which opened on Wednesday in Xinyi, Xuzhou, was highlighted by its cross-border engagement, with Guyanese specialists joining via live video link to share their clinical expertise with counterparts in China.

Among the distinguished attendees was Dr. Rafi Rozan MD, Chief Consultant and Head of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, who delivered a keynote presentation on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

As the most distinguished guest of the conference, Dr. Rozan is a leading authority and advocate for women’s health in Guyana, serving as the Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at the GPHC and the CEO of My Obgyn Clinic.

Drawing from his extensive experience, he provided an in-depth evidence-based analysis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, covering its pathophysiology, diagnosis, and current treatment. His presentation particularly emphasized clinical management strategies for obese patients with PCOS, offering valuable solutions for complex cases.

Also participating in the event was Dr. Arona Matadeen, a Medical Registrar in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital, who delivered a thematic report on the diagnosis and key treatment aspects of Pelvic Inflammatory Disease with clarity and depth. Chinese expert Dr. Lee Yanyu, a member of the 21st China Medical Team to Guyana, also delivered a special presentation.

Professor Zhang Bei, Director of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Xuzhou Central Hospital and Chair of the Xuzhou Medical Association’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Committee, described the conference as both a “refuelling station” for elevating local medical standards and a “new bridge” for international dialogue in women’s healthcare.

The event marks a significant step in strengthening medical ties between China and Guyana, demonstrating how technology can bring global experts together to address shared health challenges. As one participating doctor remarked, “This exchange across thousands of kilometres has opened our eyes to different medical approaches and solutions.”