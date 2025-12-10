Speed cameras now cracking down on illegal third-lane driving

THE Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) is now automatically detecting and flagging motorists who engage in illegal third-lane driving, a long-standing traffic nuisance that has fuelled congestion, collisions and public frustration across the country.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), working in partnership with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), has activated new video-analytics capabilities that allow SRIS cameras to identify vehicles misusing inside lanes to bypass traffic.

The system captures high-definition video, including speed, lane position and licence plate details, which will now support dangerous-driving charges.

For years, commuters have complained about drivers abusing turning lanes to create an illegal “third lane,” particularly during peak periods. The GPF noted that the practice frequently results in near-misses and contributes significantly to gridlock for law-abiding road users.

According to officials, the new automated feature directly responds to these repeated public concerns, enabling police to take consistent and evidence-driven action rather than relying on physical officer presence at every junction.

SRIS currently monitors more than 100 lanes of traffic, with additional locations slated for rollout in the coming months. The GPF says the technology provides a scalable enforcement tool, strengthening real-time monitoring and modernising the country’s traffic-control framework.

“This upgrade is another step toward a safer, more disciplined traffic environment. Technology allows us to enforce fairly and effectively, while reducing congestion and improving the daily commute for thousands of Guyanese,” Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, said.

Authorities are urging motorists to comply with designated lanes and support the broader push toward a safer, more efficient road network as smart-traffic solutions continue to expand nationwide.